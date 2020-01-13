DC Fans Only See Batman & Joker In New Morbius Trailer

Sony debuted the trailer for Morbius today, giving audiences their first look at Jared Leto‘s Michael Morbius in action. The trailer also offered fans a major surprise with an appearance from Michael Keaton, who played Adrian Toomes/Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It was an exciting moment as it opens up so many possibilities and poses so many questions about how Morbius could connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – if at all – but for DC fans there was something else they saw in that surprising moment: Batman and the Joker.

No, we’re not talking an official crossover here. The Batman/Joker moment comes by way of the fact that both Leto and Keaton have portrayed characters in DC movies over the years with Leto infamously playing the Joker in David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad film and Keaton portraying arguably one of the best live-action takes on Batman in both 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns. And if that wasn’t enough, what makes the appearance of Keaton in the Morbius trailer even better is that it is as if the actors have, in a sense, swapped roles. Leto’s Morbius is a literal bat man whose attempts to cure himself of rare blood disease with DNA from vampire bats turns him into a type of vampire while it’s Keaton’s Toomes who is cracking jokes.

“Michael Morbius,” the voice says in the final scene. “Got tired of doing the whole good guy thing, huh? What’s up, Doc?”

The Joker has become the bat man and Batman has become the joker. Who would have thought it? Guess it just goes to show you either die the Joker or live long enough to become batman…or the reverse of that. And it turns out, that’s what DC fans were thinking after seeing the trailer. They soon took to social media to comment on this surprising Batman/Joker moment in Morbius. We’ve collected some of our favorites below.

Morbius follows Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist whose attempt to cure himself of a blood disease leads to him developing vampire-like powers. The film is directed by Safe House’s Daniel Espinosa. Pacific Rim: Uprising’s Adria Arjona will star opposite Leto as the film’s female lead with Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson also set to appear. Though Smith’s part in the film is currently unknown, Gibson will be playing the role of Agent Simon Stroud, a CIA agent who might be on the hunt for Morbius.

Morbius is set to open in theaters on July 31.

What did you think about the surprising Joker/Batman moment in the Morbius trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

