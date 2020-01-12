Morbius Star Confirms Film’s First Trailer Drops Tomorrow

If you are ready to see how Morbius fares on the big screen, then you better set an alarm for tomorrow. Over the weekend, fans began to geek out when a leaked image revealed what appears to be Jared Leto’s Morbius with full VFX. Now, one of the film’s stars is opening up about the movie, and he confirmed Morbius will release its full trailer tomorrow.

Taking to Instagram, Tyrese Gibson shared the update with eager fans. The actor posted a short video of a man blasting a flamethrower, and the fiery clip is as energetic as Gibson is for this trailer.

“TOMORROW MORNING!!!!!!! #FLAMETHROWER The excitement is real around our MORBIUS TRAILER dropping tomorrow morning!!!! • 13 | 2020,” the actor shared earlier today.

Of course, fans are plenty excited for this news. The leak of Leto’s character had many speculating the Morbius trailer was on the way, and it seems they were right. Now, it is just a matter of time before the footage goes live, and you can expect Marvel fans will pick apart the Sony Pictures teaser in earnest.

After all, several reports have gone live about Morbius ahead of this trailer launch, and some have to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, ComicBook.com learned Spider-Man might be reference in the film via wanted posters around New York City. After all, the MCU last saw Peter Parker framed as the man who coordinated an attack on London, and his secret identity is shot. Known as an international fugitive, wanted posters make sense for the hero, so fans are eager to see if this Easter egg makes it into Morbius‘ trailer or final cut.

