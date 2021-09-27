Jared Leto Hypes Venom Let There Be Carnage Release

Morbius star Jared Leto may not see his Marvel movie hit theaters until 2022, but he’s taking to social media to cheerlead for his partner in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe franchise: Venom. Leto posted on Twitter to remind Marvel fans that the Venom sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be arriving in theaters soon – and that he (and subsequently the Morbius movie franchise) will be keeping an eye on Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock going up against Woody Harrelson’s serial killer symbiote, Carnage: “.@VenomMovie Oct 1Can’t wait to sink my teeth into it…”.

Leto’s post creates a cheeky pun out of the fact that Morbius is Marvel’s “Living Vampire.” Indeed, Leto’s origin story movie will explore how talented surgeon Michael Morbius tried to cure his rare blood disease and only ends up transforming himself into a creature that needs to consume blood – a curse he tries to twist into a blessing, as he uses his supernatural-style powers to hunt down and consume the blood of evildoers.

If you’ve been paying attention to recent Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailers and TV spots, you’ll surely notice that Sony has been none too subtle about letting moviegoers know that “The Universe is Expanding.” Seems like a pretty clear and obvious dog-whistle to signal that Sony is indeed about to bind its various Spider-Man movie properties (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Morbius) into one big shared universe. Beyond the hints in the advertisements, there’s also been word-of-mouth buzz that Venom: Let There Be Carnage includes a post-credits button scene surprise that is going to send Marvel fans into uproar. There’s been a lot of talk about who could show up for a cameo in Venom 2 – Jared Leto’s Morbius is definitely on the list alongside candidates like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, or even Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven The Hunter.

As Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis explained, getting some of those other SSU anti-hero characters in Venom 2 may be way more fun than jumping right to Spider-Man:

“Look, it depends when you want to get [to Spider-Man], and also, what the appetite is,” Serkis said. “If people want more Venom stories, then, to jump straight to Spider-Man, you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then. So, in a way, by rushing to it, you might be closing the door.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be in theaters on October 1st. Morbius will be in theaters on January 28, 2022.