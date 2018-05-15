Morena Baccarin Says Fans Are Ready for More Superhero Diversity

Over the years, fans have seen the comic book movie landscape evolve quite a bit — something that one of the genre’s fan-favorites is happy to see.

In an interview with Variety on the Deadpool 2 red carpet, Morena Baccarin was asked about the increase of diversity in superhero movies. Baccarin put things pretty simply — that those who follow the genre want to see themselves in the characters onscreen.

“I think people are ready for a change.” Baccarin explained. “I think people are ready to see something that reflects our times a little bit more.”

Baccarin certainly has seen the evolution of superhero genre firsthand, considering the various roles she’s played in the space. The actress has lent her voice talents to animated series like Justice League Unlimited, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and even The Flash, and has become a fan-favorite of both Gotham and the Deadpool franchise.

As fans have seen the superhero movie world evolve a lot in recent years – with the release of Wonder Woman, Black Panther, and the upcoming Captain Marvel – it’s safe to say that Baccarin isn’t the only actress who shares these beliefs.

“In Kenya, I grew up watching Mexican soaps, Australian soaps, and American stuff,” Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o said in an interview last year. “I didn’t feel like TV was so diverse — but I just took it in stride. What’s really exciting about this is if I can project my humanity onto people who don’t look like me, from cultures that aren’t like mine, why on earth shouldn’t it be the same in reverse? What we’re talking about is the prominence of this particular film and how it is entering into a more mainstream cultural consciousness.”

“Superhero movies are our modern folklore — and folklore is important,” Nyong’o continued. “It informs our sense of oneness. The beauty of cinema is you all go into a room together and agree to suspend your disbelief and share this experience of another world. For that moment, you are all one in that space, experiencing the same thing. It reinforces our sense of community. These big blockbuster superhero films appearing in moments when we’re so polarized are some of the few chances we all get to be on the same page.”

Fans can see Baccarin in Deadpool 2, which is in theaters this Friday.