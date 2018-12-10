Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ Was Among Netflix’s Top 10 Series By Stream Starts

Fans are still floored by the cancellation of Daredevil and new reports proving the show’s popularity won’t ease the minds of the fandom. According to a new report fromThe Wrap, Daredevil was a top ten show for Netflix in November.

Thanks to numbers provided by the analytics firm 7Park Data, Daredevil featured 192 million stream starts last month, ranking it seventh out of all properties on Netflix. Fourth in original programming for the streaming giant, Daredevil only followed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, House of Cards, and The Great British Baking Show.

Licensed properties that receive more stream starts than the Erik Olesen-helmed show include The Office, Friends, and Grey’s Anatomy. While the numbers provided from 7Park don’t encompass the entire viewership of Netflix, they were able to come up with an algorithm to determine the numbers based on a study involved 600,000 subscribers of the platform in the United States.

This new report backs up earlier reporting by Deadline, which claimed that Daredevil was one of the most popular shows on the streaming giant at the moment of its cancelation.

Daredevil was canceled on November 29 amidst growing tensions between Netflix and Marvel Television as the latter works on developing of streaming service of its own. In a statement released by Marvel Television in the wake of the cancellation, the group says it’s not the last we’ve seen of the Man Without Fear in live-action.

“Marvel is extremely grateful to the huge audience that loved Marvel’s Daredevil,” the statement read. “From the moment of young Matt’s first act of heroism to the birth of Page, Murdock, & Nelson, it has been an unbelievable journey. We are incredibly proud of the amazing showrunners and writers starting with Drew Goddard and Steven DeKnight, Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie and Erik Oleson, Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio and our casts who brought our characters to life with such excellence, and every one of the fantastic crews in NYC.”

“We look forward to more adventures with the Man without Fear in the future.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.