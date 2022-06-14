Ms. Marvel Director Plays Coy on More MCU Cameos

✖

Ms. Marvel launched earlier this month, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a look into a series told by an in-world Avengers fanatic. The first episode explained how much of the world knew of the massive battle during Avengers: Endgame, suggesting Paul Rudd's Scott Lang/Ant-Man had been busy on the podcast circuit. While there were plenty of mentions throughout the episode, no other Avengers actually appeared in the flesh.

Does that mean that no Avengers will appear in the remaining five episodes? After all, Moon Knight went its full first season without truly dipping its toes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the use of cameos. Ms. Marvel helmer Adil El Arbi wouldn't speak to the matter in a new interview.

"We will not confirm nor deny the presence of any cameos in the show," the filmmaker said in a stop with TVLine.

As far as Ant-Man's podcast goes, Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali has said she'd love to make the podcast a reality with Rudd's involvement.

"I'm desperate to listen to this podcast and desperate to make it," she said earlier this month. "Like, also, why shouldn't the MCU expand into podcasting? Like fiction podcast? I mean, Paul Rudd, what's up? Let's do it. I'll write it, you just sit in a booth. It'll be a good time. I would love to hear it. And also because — I don't know, it can't be for for everyone, but for me, podcasts are my relaxed space. Like I'm obsessed with podcasts. So yeah, I can see Kamala just sitting around listening to it all the time. I'd love to make it."

In the same interview, Ali revealed the podcast was what the writer's room settled on after not being allowed to say an internet streamer was streaming the battle live on the internet.

"At one point, like early days before we kind of expanded the creative team out, I was like, 'Kevin, what if there was like, drones and a live stream of the battle of 'Endgame?" And he like, 'Bisha, no,'" the writer said in a recent interview with TheWrap. "I'm like, there wasn't one Twitch streamer around for the final battle of 'Endgame'? Are we kidding? I think I lost my mind at that point, try to solve this riddle. So it was really a big iterative journey. And it was something that kind of changed and moved all the way through. And I think it must have been a Sana [Amanat] pitch by the end. Or it might even — I actually have no idea where that idea came from. But when we kind of integrated into the script, I think it was perfect. It was characterful."

Ms. Marvel is releasing one new episode every Wednesday on Disney+.

