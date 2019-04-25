Ms. Marvel Features Surprising Cameo Only True Marvel Fans Will Recognize

✖

Marvel Studios has officially unleashed the first episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ and the series has already done some pretty amazing stuff. The first episode acts as an entry into the life of Kamala Khan, who has just gotten some interesting new abilities from a bracelet. Iman Velani stars as the titular character and Is surrounded by some great co-stars. The first episode of the series featured an interesting cameo that will make real Marvel fans excited.

During the first episode, Kamala Khan attends the AvengersCon convention and it's revealed that Agent M aka Ryan Penagos has a cameo in the series. Penagos is the Vice President and Creative Executive at Marvel New Media. Penagos can be see on stage at the convention introducing some Captain America cosplayers. You can check out the cameo below!

OH, HI.

Yes, I do have a cameo in the first episode of #msmarvel. Yes, it was as frickin' cool as you'd imagine. Yes, I'm still surprised, delighted, and thrilled it is a reality. Real neat, y'all. Thank you, Kevin & Sana & Brad & the whole MCU team. 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/ZyqXGxPqFX — Ryan Penagos BLACK LIVES MATTER (@AgentM) June 8, 2022

Ms. Marvel will be one of the final projects to be released from Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year, and Marvel Studios is pushing the marketing of the film. Every one of the Phase Four projects that have already been released have taken place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with the exception of Black Widow. Now, we officially know when Ms. Marvel is set in the MCU. During a recent interview with The Direct, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed when the series takes place in the current timeline.

"So, I think right now, we haven't put an official number on how many years have gone by since Endgame," Ali told the website. "I cannot tell you off the top of my head because I would butcher it. I feel like it's one to two years [after Avengers: Endgame], something like that, but I don't actually remember [specifically]. But we do have that in our timeline."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger

What do you think about the cameo? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!