Ms. Marvel Filming Start Date Revealed

Ms. Marvel stands out as one of the latest and greatest superheroes in the Marvel Universe. For years, fans have begged for Kamala Khan to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it seems that dream will come true before long. Earlier this year, it was confirmed Ms. Marvel is getting her own Disney+ TV series, and it will begin filming before long.

Recently, Production Weekly put out a brand-new issue, and it was there fans peeked a bit of Marvel Studios news. A blurb was released in honor of Ms. Marvel, and it confirms the project will begin filming in Atlanta starting next April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No exact film date has been given, but Ms. Marvel will get underway next spring. April 2020 will be the star of Kamala’s entry into the MCU, so fans can keep an eye on casting. If Marvel Studios wants to keep on schedule, they will need to have found the show’s star this winter ideally, but an early 2020 announcement could happen.

The blurb also includes a nice description of Ms. Marvel which will make fans all emotional. You can read up on the summary below:

“The show will center on Marvel’s first Muslim superhero to star in her own comic book title. Ms. Marvel as a comic and heroine has existed since 1976, with the character Carol Danvers using the name for her crime-fighting escapades. The latest incarnation, and the one the show will be focusing on, is a teenager named Kamela Khan. Khan broke ground by becoming Marvel’s first Muslim character to be lead her own comics title. Her identity as a Pakistani American, living in a religious family in New Jersey whilst trying to find her own way, have been a major focus of the stories. Her powers have been described as polymorphous, meaning she has the ability to stretch and change her shape.”

In the wake of the Disney+ announcement, fans have been rallying around Kamala as they wait for news about her show. As for the character’s creators, they have been celebrating the heroine publicly, and G. Willow Wilson admitted she was having trouble processing all of the support.

“I think there’re some characters who are very much set up for the big screen; they’re very naturally sort of cinematic. But with Ms. Marvel, we really weren’t interested in creating something that had very obvious film potential,” Wilson shared.

“I was really leaning — and I know Adrian [Alphona] and Takeshi [Miyazawa] and all of the artists as well — were really leaning into the comic book-ness of this character. She’s got very comic booky powers. God bless them trying to bring that to live action; I don’t know how that’s going to work out in a way that doesn’t look really creepy.”

Are you excited for Ms. Marvel to get off the ground? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.