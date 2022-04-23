Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Says It's "Really Weird" Seeing Herself in the MCU

✖

Iman Vellani will make her acting debut in Ms. Marvel, due out on Disney+ this June. Making her professional debut in Hollywood's largest franchise is a feeling the actor still hasn't gotten over. In fact, Vellani herself says it's "really weird" watching herself perform on screen in a major blockbuster.

"It's weird. It's really weird," the actor said in a conversation with the Toronto Film Festival (via The Direct.) "Watching yourself is like the most cursed thing ever. Like, I don't know what I look like, and I realize that now. Like, you know what you look like, but you don't. Like, you don't know what you look like when you eat, when you're happy, when you're sad, or when you run—running is the worst, in my opinion. Yeah, it's terrifying, but in a fun way."

Vellani has already filmed at least two Marvel projects. After Ms. Marvel debuts this summer, the actor will return in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels next year.

"The fact that the show is being made and they're including this character in the MCU is [what's important]," Vellani previously said of her brief time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I don't really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough."

Marvel's new synopsis for the series can be found below.

"Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is set for release on June 8th while The Marvels hits theaters next February. Captain Marvel can currently be streamed on Disney+.

