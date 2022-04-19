Ms. Marvel Reveals Brand New 50 Days Teaser Poster





Ms. Marvel is only 50 days away on Disney+ and Marvel Studios is in the mood to celebrate. On Twitter, the company posted, “In 50 days, Kamala Khan’s journey begins. #MsMarvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus.” People just can’t wait to see Iman Vellani in character as Ms. Marvel. In the new poster, we see her completed superhero costume. It seems fans are entering an era where the much-discussed MCU costume changes aren’t being hidden until the last second anymore. An exciting prospect for fans looking for something different. Also of note is that Kamala Khan’s friends and family are front and center here on the poster. A lot of the recent entries on Disney+ have been geared towards the immediate players in a given show. However, with Ms. Marvel being quite a bit younger than the other heroes, it makes sense her world would have recurring school friends and teachers.

Vellani actually spoke about the impact of Kamala Khan during a red carpet appearance last year. “The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” she said. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Before that, Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat had an interview with Inquirer about how receptive younger audiences have been to the Marvel heroine. “She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat elaborated. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Here’s the latest description for the Disney+ series: “Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

