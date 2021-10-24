New Ms. Marvel Promo Art Seemingly Confirms Major Change to Character’s Powers

More promotional art for Marvel’s Ms. Marvel has found its way online, and the latest snapshot of the show seemingly confirms the biggest change to the character yet. While Kamala Khan is known for being an Inhuman with Mr. Fantastic-like powers, the piece that’s circulating now looks like she’ll be traded in her classic “Embiggen!” powers for something more along the lines of what fans would expect from a member of the Green Lantern Corps.

Iman Vellani’s eponymous character can be seen in her full superhero suit in the art, but instead of an enlarged hand, she’s formed a purple construct in the shape of a fist.

The promo art was shared online alongside a badge set that will be available closer to when the show debuts next year. See the artwork for yourself below.

After appearing in her own show, Vellani’s take on Kamala Khan will appear in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film,” The Marvels helmer Nia DaCosta previously explained of the show. “Captain Marvel has a history from the first film, Kamala will have her Ms. Marvel show, and Monica Rambeau, we’ve only seen her a little bit in WandaVision. A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?”

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Ms. Marvel co-creator and producer Sana Amanat previously told Inquirer. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Ms. Marvel is expected to his Disney+ later this year.

