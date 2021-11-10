Ms. Marvel Release Timeline Finally Revealed

Despite being initially announced as a 2021 release, Ms. Marvel now isn’t going to hit Disney+ until the second half of 2022 at the earliest. During Disney’s latest earnings call, it was revealed that Ms. Marvel, Andor, and Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake will hit Disney+ at some point during the company’s second quarter. Since Disney’s fiscal year begins in October, this would place a Ms. Marvel release somewhere in July, August, or September.

The show is set to feature Iman Vellani’s MCU debut as Kamala Khan, the beloved teen superhero known as Ms. Marvel. Immediately following the series, Vellani is also expected to reprise her role as Khan in The Marvels, Marvel’s second film in the Captain Marvel franchise.

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film,” The Marvels helmer Nia DaCosta previously explained of the show. “Captain Marvel has a history from the first film, Kamala will have her Ms. Marvel show, and Monica Rambeau, we’ve only seen her a little bit in WandaVision. A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?”

Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso said as recently as July that Ms. Marvel was expected to receive a 2021 release. Those plans have obviously changed in the past five months, especially after the Burbank-based outfit delayed its whole slate of film releases.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Ms. Marvel co-creator and producer Sana Amanat previously told Inquirer. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

