Marvel Fans Want to See Return of Inhumans After Ms. Marvel Finale
Between Marvel's comics output over the past five or six years and the popularity of the Marvel's Avengers video game, Kamala Khan has become one of the publisher's most popular characters. Despite being an Inhuman in the source material, the live-action show starring Iman Vellani turned the character into a mutant, the first such to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Because of the change, Inhumans fans hope Marvel Studios will, in fact, bring the group back someday—especially after Black Bolt (Anson Mount) made a cameo during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
"We've been talking about it for some time," Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat said of the change. "Here's a really important thing that people do not know – when we were thinking about the character of Kamala back, back, back in the day in 2012, 2013, when [G.] Willow [Wilson, comic book writer] and myself were ideating, we originally wanted to make her a mutant. That was the whole intention, to be able to do that."
Keep scrolling to see what Inhumans fans are saying.
Agents of SHIELD
prevnext
I'll speak for them if no one else will#RestoreTheInhumanVerse pic.twitter.com/nHBFdLkdDJ— Z ⚡ (@SnapzEnt) July 17, 2022
Perfect Time
prevnext
#RestoreTheInhumanverse PSA;— Future Nostalgia (@SwanCaptainBrit) July 17, 2022
The Marvel Comics app has a killer sale on a LOT (if not all) Inhuman books for this month! If you were wanting to get into their books or add more to your reading list, now is the perfect time! pic.twitter.com/Ej57YMaLyZ
Lockjaw
prevnext
Do it for them 💚#RestoreTheInhumanverse pic.twitter.com/bNYPFa9lC6— croc will #RestoreTheInhumanverse (@Croc_Block) July 17, 2022
Nice Jacket
prevnext
#RestoreTheInhumanVerse for him pic.twitter.com/kJ6Cts4vcV— Saint ☂︎ watched tua S3 & The Black Phone (@Saintrow1981) July 17, 2022
Quake Again
prevnext
Our best inhuman #DaisyJohnson #Quake #RestoreTheInhumanverse pic.twitter.com/ak47IRbLOT— Mel (@jellymelly1217) July 17, 2022
Medusa Says
prevnext
dunno what started this but i am not complaining #RestoreTheInhumanVerse pic.twitter.com/ytMTDsEKl8— riley 🚹 (@TheCreedsMaxim) July 17, 2022
For Black Bolt and Kamala
guys we need to #RestoreTheInhumanverse pic.twitter.com/PxSi9b5PWf— croc will #RestoreTheInhumanverse (@Croc_Block) July 17, 2022
*****0comments
Both Inhumans and Ms. Marvel are streaming on Disney+.
What Inhumans would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev