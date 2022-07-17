Marvel Fans Want to See Return of Inhumans After Ms. Marvel Finale

Between Marvel's comics output over the past five or six years and the popularity of the Marvel's Avengers video game, Kamala Khan has become one of the publisher's most popular characters. Despite being an Inhuman in the source material, the live-action show starring Iman Vellani turned the character into a mutant, the first such to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Because of the change, Inhumans fans hope Marvel Studios will, in fact, bring the group back someday—especially after Black Bolt (Anson Mount) made a cameo during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"We've been talking about it for some time," Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat said of the change. "Here's a really important thing that people do not know – when we were thinking about the character of Kamala back, back, back in the day in 2012, 2013, when [G.] Willow [Wilson, comic book writer] and myself were ideating, we originally wanted to make her a mutant. That was the whole intention, to be able to do that."

