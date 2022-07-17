Ms. Marvel Promo Spoils Major Cameo

Given that Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) pulls her name from Captain Marvel—and the character has been confirmed to appear in the Captain Marvel sequel—it was always a popular fan theory that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) would end up appearing in the Disney+. While the cosmic Avenger didn't have a major role in the series, she did end up appearing in a post-credits scene, seemingly swapping places with Khan through the use of her bangle.

Now, it seems if Marvel's spoiler embargo for the series has lifted as the House of Ideas has now used the moment in the latest promotional clip for the series. While the Larson-starring scene is a little bit longer in the show by just a few seconds, the clip shows Danvers arriving on Earth, blasting through the closet door of Kamala's room.

"That is Carol Danvers in Kamala's bedroom," Ms. Marvel showrunner Bisha K. Ali confirmed in a post-release interview. "What you're seeing is exactly what you think you're seeing. That's her, there's no magic there. All I can say beyond that is to enjoy the movie in one year's time....Her new suit looks so good with how it coordinates with Kamala. It was delicious! The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala's bedroom I can't describe. It was perfect. That's been Kamala's place for safety and where she expresses herself. So seeing Captain Marvel standing in that space, there's just so much joy in that scene."

She confirmed the credits scene leads directly to The Marvels, the Nia DaCosta Captain Marvel follow up. "It will all be revealed in the movie. I was excited to help set up all these riddles for you guys that will lead into the movie where the story continues," the writer added.

Vellani and Larson will be joined by Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau during the film. Zawe Ashton has also boarded the project in an undisclosed role.

The first season of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

