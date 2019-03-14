Did Doctor Strange Director Hint at Namor’s MCU Debut?

When it comes to characters that fans would like to see come to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while most cite the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, there are many other fans are eager to see — including Namor. Now, a tweet from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has ignited hope that the Sub-Mariner may be making his way to the screen.

In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Derrickson shared an image of the cover of 2011’s Fear Itself: The Deep #1 which featured both Doctor Strange and Namor. The image was accompanied by the caption “Are You Experienced?” which many read as a reference to the Jimi Hendrix song of the same name — a song whose opening lyrics are oddly fitting for a sea-based character. Check it out below.

Namor, who made his comics debut in 1939, is one of the Marvel characters whose movie rights story is a bit complicated. Film rights to Namor were sold to Universal Pictures in the 1990s. They have since returned to Marvel Studios and Disney’s control, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously noted that despite having rights back, there are intricate business dealings that make bringing Namor to screen complicated.

“Let’s put it this way — there are entanglements that make it less easy,” Feige said last spring. “There are older contracts that still involve other parties that mean we need to work things out before we move forward on it. As opposed to an Iron Man or any of the Avengers or any other Marvel characters where we could just put them in.”

But complicated doesn’t mean impossible. In October of last year, Feige revealed at an awards screening of Marvel’s Black Panther that Namor appearing in the MCU was a matter deciding if and when. So could Doctor Strange 2 be the if and when? It’s possible. There’s very little information about the sequel film, though filming on the project has been rumored to start sometime this year with a potential release date of May 7, 2021. If Namor does make his debut, it will be interesting to see what doors that opens for the greater MCU as Namor is a character with strong ties to the Avengers, the X-Men, and even the Fantastic Four making him an excellent way to bring the former Fox properties into the fold.

Do you want to see Namor join the MCU?