Chris Evans Speaks Out On Net Neutrality Decision

Captain America and The Avengers star Chris Evans is among those lending his voice against the decision to repeal net neutrality.

EVERYONE should care about this! It benefits no one unless you’re a faceless, mega corporation. NOBODY is asking for it. https://t.co/d2fBjPe7mX — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 14, 2017

The decision came after the Federal Communications Commission approved a measure Thursday to repeal net neutrality rules in a 3-2 vote.

Congress has the power to reverse the FCC’s regulation dismantling net neutrality protections, per the ACLU:

The Federal Communications Commission, led by Trump’s hand-picked chairman, has voted to undo our hard-won net neutrality protections. This means that telecommunications companies will soon be able to dictate how we use the internet to get information, organize and take action, make purchases, and stream video. Pro-net neutrality members will use the Congressional Review Act in a bid to reverse this hasty and misguided FCC action. We have 60 legislative days (i.e. days when Congress is in session) to pressure Congress to act. The clock is ticking. Each of us needs to raise our voice to push our members of Congress to represent our interests and reverse the FCC’s dismantling of net neutrality. The future of our free, fair, and open internet is at stake.

Supporters of net neutrality can fill out the above form in efforts to maintain a free, fair, and open internet.

Celebrities, politicians, game developers, and internet users alike have been outspoken about the threat to net neutrality, as the removal of the program — in place since only 2015 — will affect anyone who uses the internet.

Open internet supporters include Twitter, Google and Netflix, while the FCC’s current regulations are opposed by big name service providers like AT&T and Verizon.

Fans have taken to responding to Evans’ tweet with fitting GIFS from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which saw the super soldier take a stand against a corrupted government entity.

Evans will reprise his role as Captain Americain Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters May 4.

