Netflix and Hulu Streaming the Greatest Superhero Trilogy of All Time Next Month

There has been a lot of demand for Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy over the last six months, thanks in large part to that Peter Parker playing a major role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The films were available to stream on Peacock earlier this year, but have disappeared from major streaming services as of late. Fortunately, when August rolls around, there will be multiple ways to watch the beloved Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.

On Wednesday, the official Netflix Twitter account revealed that all three of Raimi's Spider-Man movies would be coming to the service on August 1st. Around that same time, Hulu released the full list of titles being added to its lineup in the month of August. That list confirmed that August 1st would also see Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 debut on Hulu.

He said our Spider-Man trilogy is coming to Netflix on August 1! pic.twitter.com/EaRPNRp3uN — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022

It's rare for such big titles to be available on rival streaming services at the same time, but that's the situation that the Raimi trilogy will find itself in next month, at least for a little while. Sony doesn't have a dedicated streaming platform like Disney, Universal, or Warner Bros., so the studios film's often jump between services.

The Spider-Man films are among many new titles being added to Hulu's streaming lineup at the start of August. Here's the full list of movies and shows hitting the service on August 1st:

SPIDER-MAN (2002)

SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)

SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007)

Will you be rewatching the Raimi Spider-Man movies next month? Let us know in the comments!