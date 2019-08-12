Netflix Marvel Shows Start Auctioning off Their Props

The Marvel Television Live Auction, featuring screen used props from Netflix series Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, begins Monday at 10 a.m. PDT.

More than 151 lots are available on the auction website, including Nelson and Murdock – Attorneys at Law business cards, round eyeglasses and a pre-Daredevil vigilante mask sported by Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), as well as signs protesting the release of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Items expected to fetch high prices include the stunt Daredevil impersonation costume used by Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), estimated to sell for $20,000-$30,000, and the stunt costume worn by Cox from the series’ final episode, estimated to win $8,000-$10,000.

Items from Luke Cage and Iron Fist include the “rescue costume” worn by Cage (Mike Colter) in his series premiere, estimated to win $3,000-$5,000, and Danny Rand’s (Finn Jones) stunt yellow Iron Fist mask seen in episode 202, “The City’s Not for Burning,” estimated to fetch $2,000-$3,000.

The auction runs Monday, August 12 through Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Netflix cancelled all six of its Marvel Cinematic Universe-set series — first The Defenders, then Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Daredevil, The Punisher and Jessica Jones — because the streaming giant did not have an ownership stake in any of its Marvel-inspired and owned television series. The streamer reportedly paid ABC Studios a “steep” licensing fee per season per show.

Disney launches its own premiere streaming service, Disney+, November 12. Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international division, said in December the cancelled Marvel-Netflix productions are “very high-quality shows” and their continuation on the Disney+ platform is a “possibility.”

That same month, Variety reported characters from the Netflix corner of the MCU would not be able to reappear elsewhere until two years after their cancellations.