Netflix Now Lets You Choose The Defenders as Your Profile Picture

With its latest major update, Netflix is now offering users the chance to change their profile picture the standard, cartoon logos, to an image of one of their favorite Netflix original characters.

Lucky for Marvel fans, The Defenders are available as options.

When you visit the Netflix login page, and you choose to manage the various profiles you can login with, you can change your profile picture to one of many characters from a Netflix original series. Four of the options on the list belong to Marvel’s Defenders: Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). Unfortunately, none of the supporting characters from the Marvel shows are listed.

You can check out the new Marvel icons below!

In addition to the four Defenders, the options for a profile picture also include characters from Stranger Things, Trollhunters, Orange Is the New Black, Lost in Space, One Day at a Time, Bright, Fuller House, B the Beginning, Voltron, Queer Eye, and many more.

Stranger Things has one of the biggest sets of characters to choose from, with a total of 13 different options. Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will, Lucas, Max, Jonathan, Nancy, Steve, and Billy are all available, as well as images of a Demigorgon, Will’s bike, and Dustin’s hat.

Netflix officially announced the rollout of the new profile images earlier this week, saying that it may take a couple of weeks for users to get them. However, many of the streaming subscribers started noticing the changes as early as Thursday morning.

If you go to change your profile photo, you’ll also find that the old icons have been given a makeover. The once simple drawings have been given added color and depth, making them look more advanced than they did before.

What do you think of the new Netflix profile options? Which character are you going to choose first? Let us know in the comments below!