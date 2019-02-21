Netflix Ranks the X-Men and Fans Are Losing It

The official Netflix account evidently has some opinions about the X-Men, ones that are definitely divisive amongst Marvel fans.

@NXOnNetflix recently shared their opinions about a few of Marvel’s X-Men characters, though we aren’t sure why exactly. What we do know is they definitely have some hot takes, and it’s caused some wonderful discussion and debate. The characters they chose to highlight included X-Men like Wolverine, Rogue, Kitty Pryde, Storm, and more, with votes next to them with overrated, underrated, and correctly rated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full list below.

Wolverine: Overrated

Gambit: Overrated

Storm: Correctly Rated

Kitty Pryde: Underrated

Nightcrawler: Underrated

Rogue: Correctly Rated

Beast: Underrated

Colossus: Overrated — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 19, 2019

“Wolverine: Overrated

Gambit: Overrated

Storm: Correctly Rated

Kitty Pryde: Underrated

Nightcrawler: Underrated

Rogue: Correctly Rated

Beast: Underrated

Colossus: Overrated”

Jubilee: Underrated

Vampire Jubilee: Also underrated — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 19, 2019

Notably absent is Cyclops, though if they were to say he was overrated we would have a fight on our hands. The most interesting choices have to be Beast and Colossus, as many of the others, we can understand where they’re coming from. Wolverine is overrated, and Kitty Pryde has always been underrated, but Beast as underrated? Colossus as overrated? Yeah, we can’t get behind those picks, especially with all the junk Beast has pulled in the last few years.

Underrated. His transformation in the comics from loyal soldier to rebel was super cool, even if he ultimately became something of a villain. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 19, 2019

Netflix had some great replies to their inITIAL post too, like when New York Comic Con replied “who hurt you” and NX said “The Shadow King.”

Netflix also earned some points when someone asked about Jubilee, to which NX responded “Jubilee: Underrated

Vampire Jubilee: Also underrated” They also covered Cyclops, to which they rated as “Underrated. His transformation in the comics from loyal soldier to rebel was super cool, even if he ultimately became something of a villain.” Alright Netflix, good choice.

Do you agree with Netflix? Let us know in the comments!