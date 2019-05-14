22% of Americans Would Cancel Netflix if Marvel Movies Are Removed According to New Poll

The entire landscape of the video streaming business is about to change drastically in 2019. Several entertainment companies are launching their own direct-to-consumer services, but none of them have been as heavily talked about as Disney+, the exclusive service from the Walt Disney Company. This service is launching in November at an incredibly competitive price of $6.99 per month, and it comes with a library filled with the most popular franchises in the world. Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney are all under one roof, which doesn’t bode well for Netflix.

While Netflix won’t be completely destroyed by the arrival of Disney+, the loss of certain properties are going to be devastating for the current streaming leader. Until this year, Netflix has been the streaming home of several Marvel properties, but with the launch of Disney+ on the horizon, Disney chose not to renew its contract with Netflix going forward. That means no more seasons of shows like Daredevil (though the previous seasons will stay on the service) and the loss of the beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Well, fans aren’t too happy about that.

Movies like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War will be leaving Netflix sometime soon, and current subscribers aren’t excited about that idea. The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult recently teamed for a poll, asking adults subscribed to Netflix how they feel about the impending loss of Disney’s properties. The result?

22% of subscribers polled said that they would cancel Netflix if the Marvel Studios movies were taken off of the site. Another 20% claimed that they’d pull their Netflix subscriptions if the Star Wars movies were removed.

Since we know that Disney+ is on its way, both of these losses are already guaranteed. Disney+ will be the streaming home for all Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar content owned by Disney, plain and simple. Even if it wasn’t, Netflix would still be out of the picture for these properties, as Disney just took over full control of rival streamer Hulu, giving a home to its older-skewing content.

Will you be cancelling Netflix when the Marvel movies leave? Let us know in the comments!

