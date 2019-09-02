Never-Before-Seen Avengers: Endgame BTS Photo Revealed By Benedict Wong

The behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Avengers: Endgame keep on coming, this time from Wong actor Benedict Wong on the set of the movie’s final battle against Thanos. Wong was absent from the film until the final battle, having elected to stay back in New York to guard the Sanctum as the rest of the heroes head out to try to stop the Mad Titan and his Infinity Stone quest.

The photo sees Wong alongside Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, and Evangeline Lilly. There’s no telling exactly what moment in the battle this comes from or if the particular shot made the film. It might be from a deleted scene, seeing as Larson’s Captain Marvel has long hair in the shot. When do you think it took place?

Check out the behind-the-scenes photo from Endgame via Benedict Wong’s Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram Endgame A post shared by Benedict Wong (@wongrel) on Sep 2, 2019 at 4:13am PDT

Since its release, Avengers: Endgame has become the biggest movie of all-time at the worldwide box office. Co-director Anthony Russo says its $2.79 billion global haul “feels surreal” and admits knowing the blockbuster is the highest-grossing movie of all time is “a very hard idea to process.”

“Somebody wrote recently that for the first time in 45 years, the highest-grossing movie ever was not directed by [Steven] Spielberg, [James] Cameron or [George] Lucas. Those are all our heroes; those are all people [who] we grew up watching their movies, and studying their films to learn how to become filmmakers, so it’s weird,” he told Cleveland.com of his collaboration with brother Joe. “It’s hard to process.”

When asked to explain what specifically propelled Endgame ahead of James Cameron’s Avatar at the box office after the sci-fi epic enjoyed a decade atop the charts, Russo said it was best explained by a focus on the characters that built the 23-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe into a behemoth franchise.

“Even though we love action and we fetishize action, and we put a lot of energy into orchestrating action, at the end of the day we have a strong focus on character. We love exploring characters in very subtle, specific ways,” Russo said. “Our comedy was known to be very character-grounded comedy, even though it could get absurd at times. I also think it’s the fact that we have committed to real stakes in the storytelling. If you look at all of our films, we’ve made choices that were really radical.”

