New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Art Is Starting to Show Up In Stores

The Avengers: Endgame consumer products embargo is near and stores have started to market the toys that are soon to line their shelves with all-new Endgame promotional art. Collectables Instagram page @toyshiz shared an image earlier today, showing an endcap at a Jacksonville Wal-Mart that’s been adorned with artwork showcasing the same characters that made it on the final poster: the original six Avengers plus Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Okoye (Danai Gurira).

The toy embargo reportedly lifts March 31st, meaning consumers will be able to purchase the plethora of toys soon to be released in conjunction with Avengers: Endgame. Toys have been a large source of leaks surrounding Avengers: Endgame, with the team’s presumed Quantum Realm suits first appearing on toys that made to their ways to retail shelves overseas.

The toy leaks became so prevalent that Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo made it a point to tell Collider that the overwhelming majority of toy leakse aren’t accurate. In this case, it appears the suits from the toy leaks were spot-on.

“What’s interesting about toy leaks is that 99 percent of the time they’re not accurate. Because toys are, frankly, tailored to either old concepts or completely different concepts than what’s in the movie,” Russo said.

“I laugh a lot when those toy leaks show up because I’m like, well, that’s great, because that’s a misdirect [laughs]. Because it has nothing to do with the film.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and is set to be followed up by Avengers: Endgame, which is due out April 26th.

