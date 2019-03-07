New 'Avengers: Endgame' Figures Showcase the Full Team — and Thanos

Now that Captain Marvel is in theaters, Marvel Studios' massive promotion machine is turning its attention to the next major crossover event. And with Avengers: Endgame set to premiere in just a few weeks, it will bring a wave of merchandise for Marvel fans to get their hands on.

Now Funko's latest set of Mystery Minis have been revealed, showing off the new looks for the entire team of Avengers as well as the Mad Titan himself. Thanos is donning his armor in the new figures and is brandishing his double-bladed weapon. Check them out in the image below.

Iron Man and Captain America appear in their traditional armors, but of course Stark has an upgrade. Black Widow and Captain Marvel also have their regular costumes, while the rest of the team don the new Advanced Tech suits. And then there's Ronin, the former Hawkeye, wearing his stealthy new duds.

With Captain Marvel now playing, fans can expect to see her in a lot more artwork and merchandise for Avengers: Endgame. But while it's one thing to add her to a lineup of toys and t-shirts, it's a whole different thing to make her a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Captain Marvel is said to be one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo had to figure out a way to keep the stakes against Thanos high, as Thor already nearly bested the Mad Titan in combat.

"It's always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they're flawed," Joe told CinemaBlend. "And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we're all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it."

We'll see how Captain Marvel tips the scales against Thanos when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we're breaking down Kofi's trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!