Extended ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Leaves Press Buzzing

Disney and Marvel Studios invited members of the press to their lot in Burbank, California earlier this evening to screen two clips of Avengers: Endgame ahead of its release earlier this month. The studio’s plans to generate buzz worked as entertainment journalists can’t keep quiet about what was shown. In total, nearly seven minutes of footage was shown of two clips entirely unrelated to each other.

No context was provided for the clips by design, as the Russo Brothers wanted to keep it as mysterious as possible. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand to screen the clips and here’s a snippet of what he says:

“First of all, Tony Stark and Nebula make for an interesting team,” Davis says. “Ironically, one is made of metal parts and the other became famous for wearing a metal suit. Their personalities, however, could not be more different as one operates with machine-like tendencies and an aggressive attitude and the other has trouble taking anything seriously.”

“As seen in the trailers for Avengers: Endgame, the two will do some tinkering and have their share of desperate moments, but the clip shown offered up something different.”

Davis’ full reaction can be read here. Keep scrolling to see what other journos are saying about the extended Avengers: Endgame footage!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

Got to check out some footage for #AvengersEndgame at Disney studios & honestly its torture because while I’m happy to see some of the faces I love step into the spotlight, it’s a denouement for maybe the ones I love the most. pic.twitter.com/CQ0R1QbBwG — Sabina Graves (@SabinaHasNoR) April 6, 2019

Wow! The Russo Brothers just showed us 10 minutes of #AvengersEndgame footage, and it looks amazing. Can’t say much but it was definitely the final 10 minutes of the film and it involves Thanos, Cap, Tony, and Wolverine (!) doing a choreographed dance number. Anyway, cool stuff! pic.twitter.com/NDOH9YEotB — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 6, 2019

Just finished screening some of the footage from #AvengersEndgame!The Russo’s showed us 2 clips. Loved what I saw. I’m 10x times more excited for the movie now pic.twitter.com/YXKlDOqw6x — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) April 6, 2019

We saw about 6-7 minute of Avengers Endgame. One part was the CinemaCon footage, another wasn’t, both left my dying to see more and with a million more questions. Some of which I can ask this weekend. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 6, 2019

Just saw about 10 minutes of #avengersendgame at @DisneyStudios. The first 5 minutes was what appeared to be the beginning of the movie and the second 5 minutes was what I had previously seen at #CinemaCon. Not allowed to say anything specific but if I had to grade the footage A+ pic.twitter.com/tgSYMU1kKy — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 6, 2019

We saw a couple clips from #AvengersEndgame today! The footage looked amazing. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/pJkvllr2tt — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) April 6, 2019

I saw some #AvengersEndgame footage tonight. I’d rather let you see it for yourself than describe it in detail. It was simultaneously tragic and sweet. I’m beyond impressed and I’ve got even more questions now than I had going in. Can’t wait to see the rest! pic.twitter.com/aOQRBfZLBO — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) April 6, 2019

I have now screened #AvengersEndgame footage and all I can say is that you are not prepared for what’s coming. Endgame is going to be craaazzzyyyyy! pic.twitter.com/WR99AafXik — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) April 6, 2019

Saw some #AvengersEndgame footage to prep for the L.A. press junket. Got more of a feel for the tone with only hints at what’s to come in the overall film. pic.twitter.com/cvIBwREZo8 — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) April 6, 2019

