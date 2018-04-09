‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Reveals Tons of New Footage

The premiere of Avengers: Infinity War is just under three weeks away and marketing for the movie — said to be Marvel’s largest campaign to date — is well underway.

With that, a fresh new television spot has been released that treats us to all sorts of new footage from the upcoming entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Beginning with Peter showing of his Spidey sense, we get a quick new shot at the large Outrider ship that crashes into Wakanda.

The next new shot is sure to please fans all across the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve and Bucky meet up, apparently the first time since the two parted in the post-credits scene in Captain America: Civil War.

We then see T’challa prepping Wakanda’s forces for the large battle with Outriders interlaced with footage we’ve seen before.

Thanos then steps through a portal he created with the Space Stone and appears to have the majority of the Infinity Stones attached to the gauntlet.

We see Shuri in action with her sonic blasters and a quick alternate angle of Thanos jumping through the air.

The trailer then wraps up with a funny moment between Okoye and King T’Challa where the Dora Milaje general admits when they decided to reveal Wakanda to the world at the end of Black Panther, she didn’t think it become a safe haven for heroes to prepare their battle against Thanos. Rather, she was hoping they’d be able to participate in the Olympics or open up a Starbucks chain.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.