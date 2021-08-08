Marvel Reveals Terrifying New Blade Costume Design

✖

Things are about to get really freaky in Bladetown. As part of Marvel's mini-Darkhold event coming later this fall, the House of Ideas is handing down insane new character designs to some of those characters involved. That most definitely includes the Daywalker himself, Eric Brooks. Beginning in September, the event launches with Darkhold Alpha #1 as some of the Marvel world's most popular characters work to get the mystical book back into the right hands.

Written by Steve Orlando and Cian Tormey, the story centers on Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom as they duke it out over the Darkhold. Along the way there will be some one-shots to extend the story, and that's where Blade's new design comes into play. Instead of his traditional sleek leather look, Blade will now be wearing a scarlet jumpsuit. In place of his fade, he'll be donning flowing locks and most spooky of all — his usually tame fangs are being extended to make it look like they belong to a sabretooth tiger.

See the new design from Tormey below.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

“At last, we’re ready to open the Darkhold together,” Orlando said in a release first announcing the tale. “Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom are two of Marvel’s most intimidating icons! And I am so excited for you all to get on board with this journey that pushes Wanda to the limit, as five of Marvel’s biggest heroes must overcome the nightmares held by the Darkhold’s pages, to stand with Wanda against one of her oldest enemies.”

The story's official synopsis can be found below.

"For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the Darkhold—a.k.a. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now Doctor Doom, one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it, and Chthon has found him," it adds. "To save them all, the Scarlet Witch recruits a group of the world’s greatest heroes: Iron Man, Wasp (Janet Van Dyne), Black Bolt, Blade, and Spider-Man. But in order to enter Chthon's dimension and fight him, the heroes must read from the legendary Darkhold, which drives them utterly insane. Together, they’ll have to confront their inner darkness to overcome of the most powerful mystical threats the Marvel Universe has ever faced."

Marvel's Darkhold events launches this September.