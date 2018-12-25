New ‘Captain Marvel’ Born Free TV Spot Released

Fans have a few months to go before seeing Captain Marvel in theaters, but at least you can help pass the time with this new TV spot.

The new Captain Marvel TV Spot doesn’t seem to hold any new footage, though it does feature some reworking of footage seen in the first and second trailers, and is titled Born Free. It’s going to be amazing to see Carol lift off from Earth and soar into space in her full Captain Marvel costume, and we can’t wait to see her take off on the big screen.

You can check out the new TV spot in the video above.

The Captain Marvel costume Brie Larson is wearing in the movie is based on the current incarnation from the comics, which is based on the costume design by Jamie McKelvie. The suit debuted during Kelly Sue DeConnick’s run and came into being thanks to a bet since at the time Marvel didn’t have the budget to have McKelvie redesign it.

“And so I called Jamie and was like, ‘Alright, I want you to make a bet with me,” DeConnick said. “I bet if you do a Carol Danvers redesign for Captain Marvel that Marvel will buy the design from you. And if I win this bet, then I get a redesign and you get paid. And if I lose this bet, I will pay for the redesign. My husband would have murdered me, because you don’t front money for billion dollar companies. I mean, I would have murdered me, that’s nonsense.”

Thankfully Marvel ended up biting and purchasing the design, and now it’s become a modern classic. The movie version makes a few tweaks to the comic design (including the removal of the sash), but overall it is mostly intact.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.