New ‘Captain Marvel’ Footage Premieres AT CCXP

Fans and press at the Comic Con Experience in Brazil (CCXP for short) got brand new footage of Captain Marvel today, giving them an even better look at the Skrulls.

While that footage is likely to be under lock and key for a while, luckily we do have a description of the footage courtesy of MCU Exchange’s Tiago Fiszbejn. The audience first got an extended look at the sequence in the trailer that features Carol secured in a device that is trying to somehow affect her mind. It turns out that device is managed by the Skrulls, who are looking for certain secrets. Talos describes Carol’s mind as “having everything they need”, but before the process can finish Carol breaks free of the device.

Unfortunately, she cannot use her powers just yet, as a nullifying device prevents it, so she then screams at the Skrulls and says she’ll do it “old-school”. She then puts on a clinic and takes them down, enabling her to destroy the nullifying device as well. Once she can use her powers she blows a hold in the ship and knocks the Skrulls into the void of space. The clip closes out by showing Carol riding away in an escape pod.

That leads to a new sizzle reel that shows a bit more of Annette Bening‘s character (who could be the Supreme Intelligence) describing Carol as being “reborn in Hala.” It also shows Carol and Jude Law (thought to be Yon-Rogg) training together, where Law knocks her down. Carol lights up her fister on instinct and Law then tells her she needs to learn to control her powers.

This sizzle reel is also where we get a better glimpse at the Skrulls and how they transform. It is described as a smoother and more reptilian transformation of Mystique’s powers from the X-Men franchise. Another glimpse has it being described as “several bits of human skin growing and they meet eventually to form an actual skin.” If you’re looking for something to compare that to, he cited the visual effect of the Reality Stone in Infinity War as a good comparison.

It might be a minute before we actually see that footage, but it sounds fantastic, and we can’t wait to see more.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.