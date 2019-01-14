New Captain Marvel Avengers Statue Revealed

With the Captain Marvel movie coming rather soon, you’re going to start seeing even more Carol Danvers merchandise hit the shelves, including this new Avengers statue from Kotobukiya.

The new Captain Marvel ARTFX+ statue is part of Kotobukiya’s Avengers statue set, which up this point features Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Panther, Thanos, and Scarlet Witch. Eventually, fans will also get an Ant-Man and Wasp to complete the diorama, but now we’ve got closeup shots of Captain Marvel’s statue, and she’s looking fantastic.

The statues are based on the artwork of Adi Granov and features the gorgeous paint applications and dynamic poses that Kotobukiya is known for. In this pose, Captain Marvel is standing on top of some rubble and is sporting a defensive posture with fists primed and ready. Since this statue is based on the comic, she’s got her full red sash flowing in the wind, and the standard pose comes without her helmet.

This is Kotobukiya, so there’s a chance it will ship with an alternate head with her helmet on, but we’ll have to wait and see.

You can check out even more photos of the statue above and below, and when we get a date and exact price we’ll let you know.

This is the second Captain Marvel statue Kotobukiya has done, with the first being their Bishoujo version, though they also have done statues based on Carol’s Ms. Marvel days.

The part of Carol Danvers will be played by Brie Larson in the upcoming film, and there’s a lot to explore in this character torn between two conflicting parts of herself.

“You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive,” Larson told EW. “Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, 2019.

What do you think of the statue? Let us know in the comments!