Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/09/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Doctor Doom #1, The Batman’s Grave #1, and Hellmouth #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

THE BATMAN’S GRAVE #1

Ellis’ dialogue is clearly his own here, as in most of his works you can always hear the curt, straight forward writer letting his thoughts out onto the page. Though the concept of Batman may be steeped in shadow, Bruce is completely unable to place himself into the shoes of a murderer, which is either a conscious choice or simply impossible for him to do. It speaks volumes and is a nice character beat. If you’re looking for a stand alone Batman story that combines one of the greatest dynamic duo’s in comics’ history, give The Batman’s Grave a read. We’re certainly looking forward to reading the twelve issue series all in one go. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #6

In comics villains employ a number of tactics to achieve their aims and one of them is the good old bait and switch. They set up an issue that the heroes have to deal with only for a secondary issue to be the real threat. Sometimes, it’s a bit of plot that is easy to see and while the twist in this week’s Batman and the Outsiders #6 is something that readers could kind of guess at, it’s solid execution makes the issue one of the better of the series thus far. By shifting a lot of the story’s weight onto Duke and Orphan, Ra’s al Ghul’s nefarious plans may be about Batman, but we get a more rooted, emotional punch which is a definite win for a series that sometimes feels like it is just kind of going along because it has to. It’s a solid read and a good lead in to the next arc in the series. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN: UNIVERSE #4

One thing both Bendis and Derington understand about superhero comics is that action doesn’t require violence. The first half of Batman: Universe #4 provides lots of excitement for its trio of heroes (and readers) simply exploring the Old West. New outfits and experiences provide plenty of laughs and some top-notch spread designs. When the more standard form of fisticuffs do arrive, dense layouts build on everything that has come before to deliver an incredible showdown. Each installment of Batman: Universe continues to thrill in a variety of ways marking it as the must-read Batman comic to read 2019. There’s simply nothing better out there. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN VS. RA’S AL GHUL #2

The best thing Batman vs. Ra’s Al Ghul has going for it is that it’s giving an outlet for Neal Adams to continue telling Batman stories. After reading last issue, I had strong hopes things could get better but unfortunately, everything takes a nosedive. It feels like this issue was ripped straight out of the Bronze Age and not in the nostalgia-driven “Man, I miss the good ol’ days way.” It tries to be campy, but fails to stick any landing. It’s all just a hodgepodge of dialogue with little direction or connective tissue. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 1 out of 5

CATWOMAN #16

After several issues of build up, the “Year of the Villain” event is tightening its grip on Selina, and the end result is genuinely interesting. Joelle Jones’ narrative is a little disorienting at times, but it contains some sequences that are gorgeously constructed. This is also easily the series’ most visually-stunning issue yet, with Jones and colorist Laura Allred going above and beyond with the aesthetics of this issue. At times, Catwoman has been an enigma of a book, but this issue has so much worth celebrating. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

COLLAPSER #4

Collapser‘s world gets bigger, bolder, and a whole lot weirder in this issue. Liam’s time as a successful DJ/superhero continues to be complicated, in a plot that involves epic space battles, Lovecraftian horror, and homicidal cereal mascots. Mikey Way and Shaun Simon create a narrative that gets predictable at times, but still manages to be just the right blend of zany and heartfelt. Ilias Kyriazis’ art continues to be stunning and bizarre, especially when paired with Cris Peter’s color work. Even when it occasionally faulters, Collapser still consistently manages to be one of the most creative and captivating comics DC is publishing today. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1013

Detective Comics #1013 reminds me a bit of a classic episode of Batman: The Animated Series, with a heavy focus on Batman chasing down Mr. Freeze as he tries (yet again) to restore his wife to life. A lot of this issue focuses on Batman’s redundancies in place to protect him from Freeze. While it was cool to see Batman’s forethought in action, it did take a way a lot of the suspense this issue. The best part was watching Alfred’s participate in a classic Batman interrogation in a hilarious and surprising way. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

EVENT LEVIATHAN #5

We’re at the penultimate issue of Event Leviathan and this week all of the clues and breadcrumbs Lois Lane’s been following on her investigation finally come together with two major reveals—one direct and one major suggestion about the identity of Leviathan. I’m not going to spoil any of it for you, but what I will say is the way Bendis puts the issue together, the way Lois’ secret set of detectives bring her to the conclusion they’ve found about Leviathan is artfully and exquisitely done. Event Leviathan #5 feels very much like a crime thriller film, the climax unfolding right before your eyes. It’s underscored by impeccable art that helps the twist leap off the page even higher. The result is a damn near perfect penultimate issue that makes the wait for the finale that much harder. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #80

The fifth part of “Death And The Speed Force” sees Barry attempt to juggle the threats of the Black Flash and Hunter Zolomon, currently “running” around as the “True Flash”. This issue is definitely elevated by the inclusion of Scott Kolins artwork, the penciller during arguably one of the most popular runs of the scarlet speedster with Geoff Johns’ original adventures of Wally West. This issue also has the added benefit of focusing less on the various other forces and sticking strictly to speed, making it for one of the strongest entries to the current storyline to date. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOTHAM CITY MONSTERS #2

Compared to the strong, measured start of the opening to Gotham City Monsters, the second issue feels rushed and loses some of its grit. The first issue showed all the well-intentioned monsters in their natural settings, pursuing their own goals, though they all eventually needed to be brought together to form their inevitable team. Perhaps it’s because the tone in place within Monstertown—a place where it seems like everyone’s looking out for only themselves and trust is scarce—but the rapid-fire gathering of all the unlikely heroes just doesn’t feel as believable. What does persist in this issue though is the bleak, hopeless aura of Monstertown that’s conveyed by its grisly imagery and the fiendish depictions of the characters that remind you they’re monsters no matter how much they’d wish that to change. Maybe now that a jerky team-up sequence is out of the way the monsters will be able to continue capturing attention like they did in Gotham City Monsters #1. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN & POISON IVY #2

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy continues to slowly move these two characters to a new status quo, as the duo debate over whether they’re heroes and villains, and try to fix the lingering effects of Ivy’s recent transformation. I feel like this comic is trying very hard to bring some new relevance to Poison Ivy post-Heroes in Crisis, but it’s all rather confusing and ties into the increasingly muddled world of the Green, as established in Swamp Thing. I do enjoy seeing Harley as caretaker and focusing a little less on the Deadpool-lite routine she’s been given in recent years. She’s a great character, and it’s nice to see how much she cares for her friend/lover. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

HAWKMAN #17

Just when things begin to show even the slightest staleness, Venditti rips you back into the fray with another jaw-dropping issue—that’s exactly what Hawkman #17 is. Featuring the end (and beginning) of an arc, the Shadow Thief story comes to a head in a fitting—albeit predictable—manner. Then, on top of everything else, a last-page cliffhanger elevates the book to a whole other level. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #14

After a longer saga that took Erzulie to the Dreaming and then sent her and her people adrift and afoul of Anansi, these most recent two issues of House of Whispers give the goddess and her husband human form for a more human story. Nalo Hopkinson and Dan Watters weave a tale about anger repressed and anger reclaimed thats steeped in magical realism. It’s all brought to life by Matthew Dow Smith’s artwork. It’s simple and emotional in its rendering of characters, and deceptively simple within its layouts, including a brilliant visualization of intrusive thoughts. This is the best issue of House of Whispers yet. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY #1

The latest Black Label book puts an unexpected but surprisingly-fitting twist on one of DC’s most twisted dynamics. The issue establishes the world and history of Harley Quinn, a forensic profiler for the GCPD whose roommate was murdered years ago by Gotham’s most notorious serial killer, The Joker. Years later, Harley begins to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case and is taken down a rabbit hole she wasn’t prepared for. Kami Garcia distills so many of the qualities of who Harley is in a fascinating way, even as she’s plunged into a drastically different world than what we know her from. The art from Mico Suayan and Mike Mayhew do a good job establishing the “before” and “after” that led Harley to where she is today, while also taking a rather-tasteful approach to the photorealistic serial killer violence. Whether you’re a true crime buff or a fan of Harley Quinn, this debut issue will surely captivate you. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

THE JOKER: YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1

Slapping John Carpenter’s name on the cover of this comic might be the only reason it sells. The only “Year of the Villain” one-shot that has nothing to do with the event is a barely intelligible treatise on sanity that uses a series of cliches from the Batman mythos to achieve… nothing. Told from the perspective of a new henchman, each new shenanigan across the course of one crazy night reads like a sketch of an idea with none of them cohering. The incidents are rendered in a fashion that is muddied and often provides faces and forms that border upon abstract art. In the midst of so much unintentional chaos telling the story of purposeful chaos, there’s a tedious monologue about mental illness that provides no serious consideration on the topic, even as it struggles to strike a meaningful tone at the end. If you’re looking for a good Joker story this week, you’re out of luck at comic book stores and movie theaters alike. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #14

Justice League Odyssey continues its re-tool with a new team under Jessica Cruz’s leadership. This issue mostly sets up the new status quo—with Cruz’s team realizing they can’t wait for help against Darkseid and discovering the identity of Okkult, their secretive team member. Not a lot happens this issue due to the story moving pieces in place, but it still remains a ton of fun and I’m always appreciative of more Dex-Starr goodness. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SECRETS OF SINISTER HOUSE #1

Secrets of Sinister House #1 is an absolute treat for fans of the DC Universe and the horror genre. The 80-page anthology kicks off with a brief return to the Batman & Dracula: Red Rain universe, then hops around to different DC characters dealing with various horror subgenres. The stories never dive too deep into outright terror beyond a few disturbing images involving skin but they all make for fun quick reads and each of the artists bring their A-game. Paul Dini makes a cameo appearance for a team-up story involving Hayley Quinn, Zatana and waaay too many clowns, but the award for funnest story goes to Robbie Thompson for his Justice League Dark entry. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #35

Having been off world for awhile, Supergirl returned to Earth last issue to be dropped right into the combination threads of Event Leviathan and “Year of the Villain,” but in Supergirl #35 it becomes clear pretty quickly that her inclusion in the overall events feels almost like an afterthought. It’s a case of too little, too late and this issue feels a great deal like it’s playing catch up. The story’s narrative is a little messy, packing in a lot of elements across its pages, and tries a little too hard to have a major emotional reveal only to have everything shuttled off to, presumably, dovetail into “Year of The Villain” next issue. The slightly disjointed storytelling isn’t helped by the art, either, which feels a little too busy and too bright. Overall, it’s not a “bad” issue, just one that feels like wasted opportunity to tighten up the story. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERMAN #16

Superman #16 is a nice standalone issue that serves to reinforce one of the more important DC relationships of the last few years—the friendship between Jon Kent and Damian Wayne. While Kent was away for only a couple of months, he aged several years after he was trapped on an alternate universe. And with the Legion of Super-Heroes knocking on his proverbial doorstep, Kent wanted to check in on his best friend before leaving our time…again. This is a great issue that touches base on a friendship that many fans enjoyed, and shows that Bendis didn’t “destroy” the Super-Sons when he took over the Superman line. What will be really interesting is if/when Jon invites Damian to join his new super team of the future. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER TWINS #8

Mark Russell’s script is tight, with sharp dialogue and a a balance that tips a little more to the heartwarming and less to the zany this issue. Guest artist Mike Norton is a great fit for that tone, especially since he does some of the most expressive eyes in comics. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #80

The first half of Wonder Woman #80 delivers a tedious montage recounting the past few issues of events—especially unnecessary given the relatively slow momentum of this series and its bi-weekly publication schedule. It’s a recap that makes clear how unexciting both the plot and its depiction have been, something that doesn’t change in this issue’s battle with Cheetah. The battle is as oddly staged and lacking in kinetic energy as everything delivered across the past few months. It reads like a skipping track, something that might have just happened before with only a slight record scratch to draw attention to itself. There’s one solid twist, but it’s not nearly enough to hang 20 pages on. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: MILES MORALES #3

Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #3 wraps up Miles’ tie-in miniseries with a surprisingly fun third issue. Miles finally manages to get the symbiote off of him, only for it to jump onto a classic Spider-Man character that I would not dare spoil. This entire event seems to be having a blast depicting how different heroes would handle a symbiote, and with the way this issue ends we might be getting our first look at how Miles would operate if he were actually in control of one. This three-issue tie-in is definitely recommended for fans of the “Absolute Carnage” event and will leave readers chomping at the bit to see how Miles reinserts himself into the story. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

AGE OF CONAN: VALERIA #3

Every story set in Conan’s world spends so much time building the characters up as stalwart heroes of unmatched skills that it’s refreshing to see an issue like Age of Conan: Valeria #3. It shows a more vulnerable and, at times, gentler side of Valeria which we’ve seen hints of before but is better realized in this chapter of the story. It’s rare to see these types of characters soften their expressions, and the depictions of Valeria performing the most human of tasks like smiling, eating, and failing to more to make one appreciate the character than an impressive kill count could. Valeria #3 also continues the Conan trend of expertly balancing the “then and now” of a narrative through seamless transitions which make even the biggest of time jumps easy to navigate. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

Nick Spencer continues the next chapter of Amazing Spidey‘s crossover with Absolute Carnage and manages to knock it out of the park once again. Blending flashbacks with the present, we get a better look into the times of yesteryear to a more innocent Spidey and even manage to get a bit more insight into why Peter wore the alien suit all together. Everything is firing on all cylinders here, with Ottley’s artwork doing a deft job of conveying the emotional beats of the past and the action packed panels of the present. Spencer also does drop a few more breadcrumbs to lead to the solving of the mystery of Kindred in this recent issue, making for a crossover story that does a fantastic job of getting into the meat of who Peter Parker is. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5

CONTAGION #2

Contagion #2 is perfect. It’s got it all: there’s action, there’s some adventure, there’s a dose of horror, a lot of heroes, and some unexpected turns. The issue incorporates so many elements and so many different pockets of the Marvel Universe that the story could get bloated fast, but instead you get a story that feels like it has real stakes complete with a biological threat that’s as much of a classic villain as one could ever expect. You even get Cloak and Dagger. It simply doesn’t get better—until you realize that you don’t have to wait very long to build on the develpments of Contagion #2’s deepening mystery. There’ll be a new issue next week and with even more heroes taken out by this contagion, next Wednesday can’t get here fast enough. This book is great and lots of fun. Period. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DOCTOR DOOM #1

Doctor Doom #1 is the sort of middle-of-the-road effort that plagues comics midway through runs with only diehard fans paying attention. It is competent and borders upon being interesting at points, but it lacks any clear identity. The action is obligatory and the big ideas feel small. This paint-by-numbers approach fails to provide the gusto of a great issue or even the audacity of a terrible one. Doctor Doom #1 opts simply to be fine, perfectly okay, not too bad, even. However, it’s worth remembering that the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FUTURE FIGHT FIRSTS: WHITE FOX #1

This book is really the tale of two halves, and while the second half drags things down, it’s hard not to still recommend the first half. Writer Alyssa Wong immediately hooks you with the friendship between Ami and Yeji, but then quickly reveals several other interesting kernels to Ami’s character before the action ramps up. Artists Kevin Libranda, Geoffo, and colorist Israel Silva then pick up the baton and deliver some stellar visuals that bring her unique power set to dazzling life, and all we wanted to see was more of White Fox’s amazing alter ego in action. That said, the Future Avengers story that makes up the second half of the book just isn’t nearly as compelling, and tells the story of two teammates trying to work alongside each other. Ale Garza’s artwork is lighthearted and fun, but the story just doesn’t hold your interest, and feels rather mundane after the stellar first half of the book. Even so, the first half is more than worth the read, and we are definitely all-in on White Fox. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

GWENPOOL STRIKES BACK #3

Gwenpool Strikes Back derails into a chaotic mess with its third issue. The over-the-top chapter suits Gwen in the worst way as fans will be lefting banging their heads to keep up with all the telling exposition. When the plot kicks in with an all-out Marvel Universe rumble, Gwen leaves her quirks behind for some irksome (and insulting) gags which may make some readers put down the issue for good. That is, unless you’re curious to see how Gwen will fare fighting against the likes of a murderous Hulk. — Megan Peters

Rating: 1 out of 5

INVADERS #10

There are certainly excellent moments embedded in Invaders #10, including a Captain America line that will send chills down the spines of most fans. However, these exceptional moments emerge from a morass of plot mechanisms that serve primarily to set up the next phase of this particular story. It’s a tantalizing cliffhanger, but not enough to justify so much time spent struggling over a MacGuffin with very little sense of momentum. Seafaring battles fail to clarify the relationships between the many characters and forces involved, leaving readers to jump between the top-notch character beats. The good news is that Invaders is poised to focus on this strength next issue, but the bad news remains that arriving there requires wading through a muddled middle chapter. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – ALLEGIANCE #1

After the devastating attack on Crait, the Resistance seeks a new refuge, but to find the resources required to strike back against the First Order, they have to enlist a few unlikely allies and obtain powerful artillery. Fans have been waiting nearly two years to learn more about what followed the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which sets this book up for success, knowing we’d be excited to learn even the bare minimum of information about our beloved characters. In that regard, the book is a success, as it teases us with the direction of the Skywalker Saga while not revealing everything we might witness in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with this debut issue only whetting our appetites. We have more months ahead of us before we learn the significance of this book, but the action looks great and the characters feel authentic to their on-screen representations, building our anticipation for the saga even further. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

LOKI #4

If you can read only one comic book this week, make it Loki #4. Daniel Kibblesmith is killing it with this adventure tale for the Trickster God and the conclusion of the series’ opening arc is equal parts engaging, funny, and heartfelt. That might be what makes Loki #4 one of the finest comic books you’ll read this year. Loki’s story doesn’t just give Loki a depth of character that is often lacking, but there’s a message in his story, one about honesty, knowing yourself, and what it means to find your way. It’s just a damn good book with a good “current” story and an excellent “future” one building. You don’t want to miss where it’s going (or the look on Tony Stark’s face). Trust me on this one. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #8

This might have been the least exciting issue of this Ms. Marvel run so far, at least from a narrative perspective. But on the same token, it may have also been the best art of the series. Even while the story is lacking just a tad, it’s still a pretty fun read, better than most of what you’ll find on shelves at the moment. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11

Miles Morales has reached a comfortable rhythm in Spider-Man comics, heaping up problems in every aspect of its hero’s life in order to make each new conflict a bit more complex and exciting. School, family, and superhero concerns collide in a variety of interesting ways in this issue that are sure to pay dividends later. For now they amplify the stakes when battling henchmen and deliver a killer cliffhanger. This is the sort of plotting that made so many of the Bronze Age issues of Amazing Spider-Man a blast to read, even when the villains and problems weren’t out of the ordinary. It’s nice to see that Miles Morales hasn’t simply inherited the mantle of Spider-Man, but is also the character delivering the classic Spider-Man style of stories best in 2019. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

POWERS OF X #6

Ambition, especially in great quantity, often leads to implosion. Series aspiring to recreate entire mythologies and speak to great ideas—especially superhero series which have to stand out before a deluge of decades—will stumble when trying to tie all of those concepts and goals into a coherent conclusion. This common folly is what makes Powers of X #6 such an impressive achievement. This finale not only delivers upon its own ambition, but meets the notable hype forced upon it. Replaying sequences scattered from before in the series, providing a satisfying conclusion (and twist) to the furthest future timeline, and addressing core themes bubbling throughout this event, Powers of X #6 carefully delivers only what is essential. This approach allows the dual-series to both standalone and serve as a potent launchpad for upcoming series. At the core of this issue (and both series) is a meditation on confronting existential threats. Mutants have become a metaphor for humanity in the face of seemingly impossible problems (e.g. climate change, collapsing democracies) and the metaphor is deployed in such a fashion that it speaks powerfully without ever devolving into banality. It is a spectacle, grandiose in presentation, format, and theme, the ending readers must have hoped for and hopefully deserve. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER – DARK TEMPLE #3

Cere can’t quite seem to leave her Jedi ways behind, helping to lead an uprising against those she feels have been persecuted, only for a mysterious figure from her past to emerge and change everything. With two factions now at odds with one another, it can potentially allow Cere to pull off her true mission. Readers are pulled from one scene to the next, with each interaction either being a dump of exposition or a chaotic fight scene, in addition to the book offer an unfolding story in two different time periods, making for a flurry of panels that work fine on their own but, sequentially, cause a muddled and busy experience. While it’s tough to call the book boring, as things are happening with every flip of the page, the lack of narrative highs and lows feel more like an assault of storytelling, making it difficult to engage with the material or invest in its events. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS: TARGET VADER #4

With Darth Vader now squarely in the sights of our bounty hunters, they spring into action using their various skills as we also earn glimpses of their backstories and what motivates them to attack the Sith Lord. The book is light on story and heavy on action, delivering readers an exciting battle that puts Vader’s full might on display while up against unexpected foes. In the depictions of these hunters’ past, we also learn the true nature of others and what makes them such untrustworthy characters. The book serves a number of compelling moments and, while the future of the narrative could take a nosedive, this installment gave us just enough story to serve as more than an art book full of fan-service showdowns. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #49

Unbeatable Squirrel-Girl #49 is a true celebration of the series, and fans who have been along for the ride since the beginning will find a lot to love. Writer Ryan North delivers an action-packed battle with the series’ trademark humor, but it’s the pulls from past stories that really put it over the top, and you can’t help but smile once it hits. Artist Derek Charm and colorist Rico Renzi also turn in a stellar performance, with Squirrel Armies, Living Squirrel Armor, and former Brain Drain Mechs among the many, many highlights. Everything you love about Squirrel Girl is here in spades, and as we close in on the series conclusion, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate our favorite hero. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE WEB OF BLACK WIDOW #2

Between a super meta take on cryptocurrency and a blood-pumping pace, Web of Black Widow is shaping up to be one hell of a spy thriller. With a surprise appearance by another Marvel baddie (and Black Widow “acquaintance”), this title manages to hit its stride with a book that essentially takes place on one set-piece. Some comics don’t rely upon stopping the end of the world to be effective and this series is proving that. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BATTLEPUG #2

The latest chapter in Battlepug‘s new run is proving to be a ridiculous and wonderful delight. Without getting into spoilers, Norton’s new chapter is expanding the world of the series in so many creative ways, which largely feel earned on a narrative and aesthetic level. Come for the violent fantasy action, stay for some ingenious character moments and an amusing take on My Little Pony. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK HAMMER/JUSTICE LEAGUE: HAMMER OF JUSTICE #4

With the biggest reveal of the series, Black Hammer/Justice League #4 is practically a who’s who of DC characters. A few new characters enter the fray which helps propel an otherwise bland issue along. At this point, it’s hard not to think this issue could have taken place in half the issues instead of drawing it out a few extra issues. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

COBRA KAI: THE KARATE KID SAGA CONTINUES #1

This story doesn’t do much except dive deeper into Johnny’s story from his youth, which is part of the reason why the Cobra Kai show exists in the first place? If you’re a die hard fan of the franchise there is maybe something to be found here, but even that feels like a stretch. There’s just nothing really going on at any point. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

COFFIN BOUND #3

Holy crap, this issue. Izzy’s last hurrah continues in some heartbreaking and truly breathtaking ways. Dan Watters’ narrative has so many layers, with mesmerizing dialogue that dives between Shakespearean flourishes and genuine comedy. Dani’s visuals continue to be absolutely stunning, even as their subject matter gets a little squeamish. Coffin Bound just might be the best comic on stands right now. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

EAST OF WEST #43

The end has finally arrived after six years, and the opening volleys presented in East of West #43 do not disappoint. Much of the issue is focused on the conflict between the PRA and Confederacy; it’s a battle filled with twists and plenty of impressive death-dealing inventions. The conflict is given ample room to breathe, providing readers with a necessary sense of scale and impact. This impressive cliffhanger also balances a much more intimate series of sequences as family members and old allies connect (possibly for the last time). Even with so much occurring, East of West #43 delivers a well-balanced introduction to the apocalypse. It appears the series is ready to end as well as it began—brilliantly. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOSTED IN L.A. #4

The sudden change in tone that came with the revelation some ghosts are truly monstrous becomes muddled by small gags and quickly ignored mysteries. Ghosted in L.A. often wants to loom ominously and cheekily wink at the reader on the same page, and it only manages to make both effects underwhelming. Deflating expectations from last issue’s cliffhangers lead to a new series of revelations with none of the same excitement. The final few pages of #4 intend to provide reasons to keep reading, but it doesn’t appear that this series has anywhere interesting to go or a style that could make this walkabout in L.A. enjoyable. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #24

You might think it odd that Go Go is taking a quick break from the “Shattered Grid” fallout, but odds are Bulk and Skull will win you over before issue’s end. Writers Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace take a detour with Bulk and Skull and their attempts at going big time with their Power Rangers coverage, and the result is a charming and unexpected story that reveals the hearts of gold underneath the rough facades of our favorite numbskulls. Daniel Bayliss’ pencils are absolutely perfect for the tone of this little adventure, and colorist Raul Angulo only heightens the cast’s colorful expressions and mannerisms throughout. No this isn’t necessary reading, but you’ll find it hard not to love this dynamic duo by story’s end. We’re pretty sure that’s the point of this story, and if that is the case, mission accomplished. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

HELLMOUTH #1

Despite a few weak points, this is an entertaining debut for Hellmouth. The creative team brings a significant sense of scale to the issue. It’s Buffy and Angel receiving the blockbuster treatment, and that’s exactly as much fun as you’d expect it to be. It’s also a credit to all involved that they don’t lose sight of the characters in the midst of the unfolding apocalypse. Hellmouth #1 sets a hell of a tone, and we’re excited to see where it takes Buffy and Angel next. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

ICE CREAM MAN #15

Ice Cream Man #15 delivers a creepy, uncomfortable tale about the fear and arrival of inherited illness. For this particular series that is inevitably linked to hallucinations, horror, and a too-friendly-for-comfort purveyor of ice cream. Those familiar tropes don’t prevent this story, like most of those before it, from existing comfortably in isolation. Even read as a single bad trip, one in which readers watch Lily slip from a comfortable reality into something sinister, it delivers a very effective tone capable of existing independent of plot. The issue also frames everything that occurs from Lily’s own perspective and plays with some very real fears without demonizing those who suffer from similar problems. This unsettling short read is bound to sit with readers for a bit too long as the days grow darker during the fall season. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #5

Thanks to the combined efforts of Sabrina, Jughead, Veronica, and other members of Riverdale’s famous residents, the key to putting each universe back in its place is revealed, though completing their mission is a task easier said than done. Once the dust settles, things in Riverdale could get back to normal, if there is such a thing as “normal” in this small town. It’s hard to believe this face-off has finally come to a close with this chapter, largely due to how underwhelming this finale is for fans of the darker corners of Archie Comics. Readers are taken through a number of universes, witnessing a variety of action sequences, only to earn a surreptitious climax that feels like it ends before we’ve realized the series is concluding. The art is as compelling as ever, but the narrative is strung together by both unearned plot reveals and humor, with a series of epilogues hinting that the story is over, even if we wish it was. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION: SPIDER-MAN #9

It’s difficult to think of another superhero team that could pull off the charming dynamic that Peter Parker, Gwen Stacey, and Miles Morales have together. Their failures are just as compelling to see as their victories, and having Black Cat as the villain for a few issues is the perfect way to show that. Each of the heroes have been drawn in many ways in the past, sometimes mature while other times more cartoonish, and Marvel Action: Spider-Man strikes a comfortable balance between those two sides with its lighthearted depictions of the cast. Its “lessons” teeter on being heavy-handed at times, but that, too, falls in line with its appeal-to-everyone balance. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLIVER #4

Oliver isn’t necessarily a bad comic book, it just happens to do nothing to stand out month after month. Dystopian alternate future? Check. Clones? Check. Authoritative regime? Check. Four issues in, it still seems like a walking cliche and it blends in with most other comics on the shelves today. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

OUTER DARKNESS #11

Outer Darkness #11 is interesting in the sense that it’s one of the first issues in recent memory where something isn’t going wrong all the time with dastardly supernatural elements at play. Consequently, it seems to have made me realize I don’t like the characters—particularly Riggs—when they’re left to their own devices and aren’t trying to unravel some mystery or off someone else. An air of contempt everyone seems to have for each other doesn’t land quite as well when there’s no tense moments or stressful encounters to justify it. The appeal of the Saturday-morning style of Outer Darkness still persists, so perhaps this is just an infrequent miss for the series that’ll right itself when the next stage of the conflict unfolds. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

PRETTY DEADLY: THE RAT #2

The second installment of The Rat taps into the wider mythos of Pretty Deadly from the start, reintroducing some familiar faces and slowly summoning the manner in which death works for these stories. Exposition is carefully delivered across a number of beautifully designed pages, slowing the pace a bit but never calling too much attention to itself. It’s only when the focus fully returns to the mystery surrounding Clara’s death that readers see the best Pretty Deadly can offer. Puppets function as eerie framing devices for a story of Hollywood’s Golden Age that is familiar without becoming cliche. Even as each page demands extended attention, momentum is building in this story towards secrets with shadows that cover everything on the page in darkness. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

REAVER #4

Reaver #4 presents an interesting issue which flips the head on our suicide squad. After learning of their comrade’s ability to eat memories, the group managed to break into a fort where they see the Empire’s corruption for what it is. And by the chapter’s end, fans will learn one of the party had a bit of a different agenda this whole time. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

REDNECK #24

Donny Cates knows how to keep the story of Redneck going without ever getting boring, slowing down, or jumping the shark. This issue is as excellent as any we’ve seen in the past and the future for the series has never been brighter. If you’re somehow reading this and haven’t read Redneck, go start at the beginning. It’s worth it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

RONIN ISLAND #7

Ronin Island #7 marks a turning point for the series as alliances are broken and drawn anew with others. As Hana finds her place in this new world, Kenichi must figure out how to best protect the island. When the shogun goes mad, the pair find themselves allying after a truly satisfying death, but their teamwork could definitely use a bit more work. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPAWN #301

This record-breaking issue of Spawn (now the longest-running creator-owned series in comics) delivers a lot more excitement than the past couple of years have summoned. Broken into four chapters, each with a different artistic team, the quality varies wildly but never hits the doldrums that led to Spawn #300. Instead there are big moments delivered without being doused in purple prose and some excellent pages from the pencils of Greg Capullo and Jerome Opeña. The moments are far more exciting than the story they serve. Each sequence featuring dialogue or newscasters begs to be skimmed or skipped after only a few speech balloons, but these interminable sequences comprise only about half of the issue. This isn’t a bad celebration and it’s certainly a better issue of Spawn than readers have seen in quite a while. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES: RETURN TO VADER’S CASTLE #2

Serving as an homage to stories like Frankenstein and The Island of Dr. Moreau, this week’s terrifying tale depicts what happens when one of Tarkin’s more disturbing experiments comes back to haunt him, with the story also serving as a reminder of just how treacherous Tarkin himself is. This chapter really encapsulates everything that Return to Vader’s Castle sets out to accomplish, delivering a somewhat younger-skewing adventure that offers genuine frights while also mirror the signature tone of the galaxy far, far away. As a monstrous beast tears through an Imperial ship, crying out for “father,” it’s truly an unsettling experience, no matter what the age of the reader. The story isn’t an entirely abysmal affair, offering at least a shred of hope in its conclusion, but its darkness serves as an homage to the Hammer Film productions that helped make Tarkin actor Peter Cushing a horror icon, all wrapped up in an earned Star Wars tone. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

THUMBS #5

The final issue of Thumbs abandons most of the unclear commentary on technology and poorly-defined sci-fi communities to focus on the characters at its core. It’s a decision that’s for the best, allowing the action of a climactic battle to set a quick pace and emphasizing easily understood drama. A handful of relationships establish clear stakes and some surprising moments in showdowns where not a single twist falls flat, although one resurrection reads as ham-fisted. Even if a few moments descend into melodrama, it’s earnestly delivered in a captivating fashion that still makes for a great splash page. Thumbs might have been messy, but it ends as well as it began and that’s not too bad. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TRIAGE #2

As much as I’d like to get behind Triage and to its sleek style, the conflicts and the characters just aren’t carrying enough of their own weight. Of course the characters will become more tangible and relatable as the story progresses, but it seems we’ve moved past the formative stage of introducing them and straight into the action without getting enough time to view their trials in a meaningful way. Orbit’s universe is the best depiction of the visual appeal Triage has to offer, and it seems like it’d pay to take a trip to that setting soon to show us more of the neon glow that’s been teased. Visiting Marco’s barren apocalyptic universe would work as well—it just needs to take us somewhere other than the place it’s at, in more ways than one. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO #5

Stan Sakai seems to have been inspired by his source material as this two-part reflection upon the (possibly fictional) Empress Jingu ends like a classical tragedy, one steeped in the lore and culture of feudal Japan. While many of the decisions made in this narrative might make readers uncomfortable, each one informs the character making it and the society that has shaped them. Sadness is not a brief emotion, but one that lingers across many sequences and is distilled in a variety of fashions. With only a few choice lines, Sakai evokes a wide array of emotions from his characters. Beautifully accessible and emotionally complex, Usagi Yojimbo continues to define itself as one of comics’ greatest epics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5