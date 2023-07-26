Rob Liefeld Teases New Deadpool Villains in Marvel Comics

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is teasing some new villains that Marvel's 'Merc with a Mouth' will be facing in some upcoming Marvel Comics.

Liefeld was present at Comic-Con 2023 and talked about what's coming in Deadpool comics – specifically his return to the character in Deadpool: Badder Blood. According to Liefeld, one of the big problems with Deadpool is that the character doesn't have a Joker to his Batman, after more than 30 years of existence:

He needs more bad guys, okay? Like how has it been 30 years?" Liefeld asked ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host Brandon Davis. "In two years' time, think about it: Spider-Man got The Lizard, Kraven, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, The Vulture – I mean it was 'Boom! Boom! Boom!' [makes rapid chopping motion] In thirty years I'm not sure we can identify a true Deadpool villain. Like who's his Sabertooth? Who's his Joker? So I'm just rolling up my sleeves..."

Now to be fair, Deadpool has always been more Joker than Batman, so it's understandable that the violent anti-hero doesn't have a maniacal villain as a rival. That said, Deadpool is also now a worldwide icon thanks to years of comics, not to mention Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool movies, so there's definitely new space for him to get a more traditional superhero framework – including some villain rivals.

New Deadpool Villains Are Coming In "Badder Blood"

Rob Liefeld teased two specific villains that will soon be troubling Deadpool:

Arcade's Sister & Killville: "I rolled the dice when I was a kid. I loved Murderworld, which is a theme park run by a guy named Arcade," Liefeld explained, referencing the classic X-Men villain. "So I called up Marvel and I said 'Can I give Arcade a sister? Who thinks 'Who makes murderous theme parks that cost billions of dollars?' Like so can we do some virtual reality? Can we apply some 21st-century logic here? And she doesn't like her brother. So we introduce her: it's called "Killville" instead of "Murderworld." So yeah I'm just trying to add new layers.

Bounty Hunter Shatterstorm: "Shatterstorm" is from Shatterstar's world, because I'm finding out how many people don't know about Shatterstar. But he was raised up in the arenas and the gladiator games in the Mojoverse, and lots of different warriors look like him: this is a female warrior who was in the same caste system, and is now here as a bounty hunter."

Deadpool: Badder Blood is available from Marvel Comics.