Boss Logic Reveals Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Poster

A new poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been revealed, and you can check it out below. This new one-sheet for Doctor Strange 2 was done by fan-favorite artist BossLogic, on behalf of the official Marvel Australia / New Zealand division. Like the other posters before it, this new image for Multiverse of Madness uses a fractured-glass aesthetic to show Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) trying and seemingly failing to keep the Marvel Multiverse from breaking.

However, much like the other posters before it, BossLogic's vision of Doctor Strange has quite a few clues hidden in its image:

My first poster for @DrStrange #MultiverseOfMadness in collaboration with @MarvelAUNZ it was an honour working on one of my favs in the MCU and I can't wait to show you everything else I have done for it! pic.twitter.com/4vo5Q00vh7 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 22, 2022

By now we're used to seeing these broken-glass reflections of various characters (and their variants) that will show up in Doctor Strange 2. That includes Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen); Zombie Doctor Strange, and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

However, Boss Logic's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster also seems to hint at some ominous things that we have not necessarily seen before. There are definitely two reaching hands extending form the spells Strange is casting from each hand – are they manifestations of Strange's own hands trying to hold things together – or a sign of some overarching villain's influence? The same question extends to the thorny branches seen growing up from the bottom of the poster: what are evil influence are they indicative of?

There's been growing theory that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is hiding the reveal of its big bad – who will not merely be some variant version of Doctor Strange or Scarlet Witch. A lot of fans think that the original stroy angle of this film will prove true, and the evil entity Nightmare will be revealed as the one manipulating both Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and all of reality (or realities). This new poster certainly feels like it could support that idea.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th. The official synopsis is below: