New Eternals Footage Reveals Angelina Jolie and Don Lee in Intense Action Scenes

Marvel’s Eternals is officially a few weeks away from arriving in theaters, which means the marketing campaign for the Marvel Studios blockbuster is ramping up. A number of new TV spots and promos are showcasing what fans have to look forward to in the film, especially with regards to its star-studded ensemble cast. A new Korean TV spot for the film is no exception, featuring snippets of new footage that show Thena (Angelina Jolie) and Gilgamesh (Don Lee) in action against the evil Deviants. You can check it out below.

“This was the real reason I wanted to make the film. It was to be part of such a diverse family, and it really didn’t matter to me what the size of the role would be,” Jolie shared in an interview last month. “What surprised me the most about joining the MCU and working with [director] Chloé [Zhao] was how grounded she was. The first time the cast met, she was barefoot and sat on the floor. It was through this first meeting that we discovered that we perceived ourselves as geeks and misfits, so that connected us all and added another layer to the story of Eternals. It was our quirks and differences that became our superpowers. Chloé is the great equalizer – even though this was a massive, star-studded cast she was working with, she treated us with the same amount of attention and care.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eternals follows a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants. In addition to Jolie, the film stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, and Salma Hayek as Ajak.

“A couple of things we learned when we met [Zhao], one, she grew up reading Manga. She grew up in Beijing, China, so sort of comic book storytelling is kind of in her blood. Two, she’s a huge MCU fan. She’s seen our movies countless times. She loves them. She loves Captain America, especially, and she sort of blew us away with her infectious energy,” Marvel producer Nate Moore explained during a visit to the film’s set. “She also comes out the Sundance Lab and it was actually the same year as Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther, and they approached storytelling in a very similar way. They’re different filmmakers in a lot of other respects, but again, in talking to her early on, we realized this was a true storyteller, a writer, director who did have a very on vision of what the movie could be. And it’s been proven true. Look, she’s been writing on the script every day. She’s great with actors. She sort of pushed us, I think, as a filmmaker to make Eternals feel aesthetically different than any other Marvel movie.”

Marvel’s Eternals is set to be released only in theaters on November 5th.