Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Joined the MCU Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters this weekend and it's not the last Marvel movie of the year fans have to look forward to. It's been reported that as long as Shang-Chi does well at the box office, Eternals will still be coming out in November. The movie was helmed by recent Oscar-winning director, Chloé Zhao, and is set to feature a stacked cast. One of the many stars on the line-up is Angelina Jolie, who will be making her MCU debut as Thena. Recently, Jolie spoke with Disney's D23 Magazine (via The Direct) and revealed why she wanted to join the movie.

"This was the real reason I wanted to make the film. It was to be part of such a diverse family, and it really didn't matter to me what the size of the role would be," Jolie shared. "What surprised me the most about joining the MCU and working with Chloé was how grounded she was. The first time the cast met, she was barefoot and sat on the floor. It was through this first meeting that we discovered that we perceived ourselves as geeks and misfits, so that connected us all and added another layer to the story of Eternals. It was our quirks and differences that became our superpowers. Chloé is the great equalizer - even though this was a massive, star-studded cast she was working with, she treated us with the same amount of attention and care."

In addition to Jolie, Eternals is set to star Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, and Salma Hayek as Ajak. In the film, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants. Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Eternals last month. The trailer shed new light on the film's plot, the villainous Deviants, and the reason why the Eternals didn't help the Avengers in their fight against Thanos.

Eternals is currently scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is now playing in theaters, Marvel's What If...?, which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.