New Eternals Series Announced by Marvel and WEBTOON

Marvel Comics and WEBTOON are collaborating on an all-new series featuring the Eternals. The seven-issue series is titled Eternals: The 500 Year War and launches today, January 12th, on Marvel Unlimited, which also coincides with the Marvel Studios film officially making its debut on Disney+. It will then launch on WEBTOON on January 20th. Each issue of the Infinity Comic will have an international rotating creative team of writers and artists from the respective country that the story is being told in. This is the latest addition to Marvel Unlimited’s exclusive Infinity Comics for the digital reader.

As for the story in Eternals: The 500 Year War, it will spotlight the immortal superhero group during their past encounters in the 500 Year War against their mortal enemies, the Deviants. While the Eternals and Deviants are locked in battle, fans will get the chance to see the Eternals interact with different cultures from the human race across time through the cultural artifacts that were gifted to them.

The rotating creative lineup includes writers Dan Abnett, Aki Yanagi, Jongmin Shin, Ju-Yeon Park, David Macho, Rafael Scavone, Yifan Jiang; artists Geoffo, Rickie Yagawa, Do Gyun Kim, Magda Price, Marcio Fiorito; and Gunji. Art will be colored by Matt Milla, Carlos Macias, Fernando Sifuentes, Pete Pantazis, and Felipe Sobreiro.

“Bringing Eternals: The 500 Year War to Marvel Unlimited will open up doors for our international creative teams to tell much more personal stories by setting them in their homelands,” said C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel. “These stories also break down borders and provide excitement beyond anything fans can imagine with these diverse, multi-cultural characters.”

“Marvel’s Eternals are the perfect fit for WEBTOON readers around the world: a global narrative crossing borders and boundaries, and a diverse new cast of heroes, all available in an innovative mobile format,” said David Lee, Head of Content at WEBTOON U.S. “This series is perfect for anyone who wants to see more of the incredible Eternals in action, expanding their universe with new stories and a new format on WEBTOON. We’re thrilled to work with Marvel on Eternals: The 500 Year War and can’t wait to collaborate on more incredible stories together.”

Marvel’s partnership with WEBTOON allows Eternals: The 500 Year War to reach a new generation of comic fans, as well as 72 million monthly active users of WEBTOON. The service is home to global digital titles such as the original comic behind Netflix’s hit series Hellbound, Sweet Home, and the upcoming All of Us are Dead. Webtoon is also where the New York Times best-sellers Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe and Miriam Bonstre Tur’s Hooky can be found.