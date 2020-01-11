New Eternals Set Photos Show Black Knight and Sersi Sharing Intimate Moment

The next epic adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to debut at the end of the year, and fans will finally be introduced to the ancient race of powerful superheroes in The Eternals. The movie will see the titular race of powered beings and their journey throughout the centuries, though they’ll meet the human Dane Whitman AKA the Black Knight in the modern age. While it’s unclear if Whitman will actually obtain the Ebony Blade and become a hero in the movie, we do know that actor Kit Harington and Sersi actress Gemma Chan will play major roles in the film.

Now we have a new look at the two stars of The Eternals, showing Chan and Harington in a very intimate moment as their characters Sersi and Black Knight. Check it out below:

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan were spotted filming a scene for the upcoming Marvel movie #Eternals! https://t.co/TMVBIo324O — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 11, 2020

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that these characters will play a major role in the MCU moving forward, and even teased an eventual meeting between the Eternals and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…Yet,” Feige said at CCXP last month. “Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Nowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

He also teased that the movie could span a long period of time, exploring eras of history in the MCU we’ve not yet seen.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people,” Feige explained in an interview with Collider. “You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

The Eternals is currently set to release in theaters on November 6th.