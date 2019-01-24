Marvel Unveils New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Team

The long-awaited first issue of Guardians of the Galaxy issue was released today and with it, came the debut of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw taking over the titles. Their first mission was to introduce the latest iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy to Marvel Comics mythos and they did not disappoint.

WARNING: Spoilers up ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy #1 by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw. Proceed with caution if you have yet to read the issue.

As Eros was reading the last will and testament of his recently-killed brother Thanos, the occasion was soon interrupted by members of Thanos’ Black Order. As the Black Order retrieved the headless corpse of their leader, a massive fight ensued.

To escape, Proxima Midnight ripped open a hole in the fabric of space and with it, most of the people in attendance were also sucked through. Fortunately enough for a small group of the attendees, Beta Ray Bill was able to cast Stormbreaker out, which pulled him out of the rip.

At the same time, Star-Lord and Groot were in the process of being pulled over by a member Nova Corps for presumed driving under the influence and coincidentally enough, Stormbreaker came barreling out of the hole in space and lodged itself in Star-Lord’s ship.

Soon after, Beta Ray Bill came flying through the hole with Cosmic Ghost Rider, Moondragon, and Phyla-Vell in tow. And that kids, is how the latest batch of Guardians managed to form.

As the team works towards Guardians of the Galaxy #2 next month, they’ll have a difficult decision to make as they try to narrow down the hero Thanos planted his consciousness in. The full solicitation text for the second book in the run can be found below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2

DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY Matteo Scalera

• Thanos is dead… Long live the NEW Thanos!

• But who will it be?!

• Will the new Guardians of the Galaxy find that person in time before the universe comes crashing down?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Guardians of the Galaxy #1 is now available for purchase digitally or in print at your local comic shop.