New Marvel Fan Theory Makes Loki's MCU Story Even More Tragic

Loki has had a rough go of it throughout his entire time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From his first appearance in Thor to his own series Loki, the character has temporarily met his doom multiple times. Now, it seems as if the character is finally here to stay after the events of the first season of Loki. As I mentioned, Loki has had a really tragic backstory, but this one fan theory (via Reddit) kinda makes it even more heartbreaking. During the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Thor and Loki find out that they have a sister named Hela and she looks eerily similar to the God of Mischief. If the theory is correct, Loki took this appearance after Odin touching him as a baby and him seeing Hela in his memories.

"In the flashback in the first Thor, we see Loki change his appearance for Odin when he is picked up. In Ragnarok, we see that when Loki touches someone, he can see memories and such-as when he sees Hela demolish the Valkyries through Scrapper 142's mind," the fan theory on Reddit explains. "Now, a lot of people have made the connection that Hela and Loki look extremely similar, despite Hela being Odin's firstborn and Loki being adopted. Is there any chance that the infant Loki took his appearance-pale, green eyes, and dark hair-upon seeing the memories of Odin's firstborn when he was held?"

Loki brought back Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief after he met his demise at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The series began filming before the pandemic but was ultimately put on hold until the industry figured out the right protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Hiddleston recently spoke with The Gentleman's Journal, where he discussed the last day of filming the series as well as how it was filming during the pandemic.

"On the last day on set of Loki's first season, after the very last shot, we all, without instruction, seemed to stand in a circle — with nowhere to go, with the job done, and clapped," Hiddelston revealed. "It's hard to describe the feeling of relief, of the gratitude we felt for each other, for every member of our cast and crew. Filming had been interrupted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic one-third of the way into our planned schedule — we locked down for five months — and we restarted after that first hiatus to resume exactly where we had left off, and to finish the story."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think of this theory? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!