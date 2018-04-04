Hundreds of New Marvel Graphic Novels are Only 99 Cents on Amazon

Marvel has fired up yet another sale on digital Marvel graphic novels, slashing the price of nearly 300 recently released titles to only 99 cents!

You can shop the entire sale sorted by featured titles or sorted by publication date. Inside you’ll find titles for big events like Secret Empire, as well as Star Wars, X-Men, Wolverine, Deadpool, Black Panther, and Spider-Man collections and much, much more. Load up your Kindle while you can because this sale won’t last long. At only 99 cents a pop you should be able to grab enough reading material last you a good, long while.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the biggest bit of Marvel merch news to hit so far today is the release of the spectacular MMS479 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th Scale Thanos Figure from Hot Toys. Just look at this thing!

The Thanos figure features two interchangeable head sculpts (serious and angry expressions) as well as two styles of LED light up Infinity Gauntlets. An additional non-articulated left arm is also included with “muscle details for Thanos’ iconic and intimidating clenched fist pose”. The figure can be posed on the special figure base with backdrop for display.

The Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th Scale Thanos figure will be available to pre-order via this link at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, April 3rd. You’ll also find previous Hot Toys releases in the Avengers: Infinity War lineup which include Thor, Iron Man, Groot and Rocket, and that incredible Infinity Gauntlet replica.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.