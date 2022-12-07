New Marvel Legends X-Men Figure Pre-Orders: The Blob, Rogue, and 3-Packs

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro is winding down 2022 with a new wave of comic book-inspired X-Men figures in their Marvel Legends lineup. The wave includes includes The Blob, Rogue (exclusive) and two 3-packs (Storm, Forge and Jubilee; Banshee, Gambit and Psylocke). Pre-orders will go live tomorrow, December 8th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and all of the details you need can be found below. Links will be updated after launch as needed.

Marvel Legends The Blob ($55.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth after launch: 6-inch scale figure includes alternate head and hands accessories. Inspired by Uncanny X-Men comics.

($55.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth after launch: 6-inch scale figure includes alternate head and hands accessories. Inspired by Uncanny X-Men comics. Marvel Legends Rogue ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon after launch (Exclusive): 6-inch scale figure includes alternate hands accessories. Inspired by Uncanny X-Men comics.

Storm, Forge and Jubilee 3-Pack ($77.99) – Pre-order on Amazon after launch / Entertainment Earth: 6-inch scale figures include 13 accessories such as a blaster rifle for Marvel's Forge, weather-controlling effects for Storm, sunglasses for Jubilee, and more. Inspired by the characters' appearance in Uncanny X-Men #275.

Banshee, Gambit and Psylocke 3-Pack ($77.99) – Pre-order on Amazon after launch / Entertainment Earth: 6-inch scale figures include 13 accessories such as an alternate head for Marvel's Banshee (sonic scream face), Gambit's bo staff and alternate hands with kinetically-charged playing cards, Psylocke's psionic swords, and more. Inspired by the characters' appearance in Uncanny X-Men #275.

On a related note, Hasbro recently opened up pre-orders for a X-Men 60th anniversary Marvel Legends 5-pack with some very obscure villains. The figures in the box set include Random, Stryfe, Vertigo, Reaver Pretty Boy and Zero. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) and here on Amazon for $124.99 with a release date set for April / June 2023. Details about each of the figures and characters in the set can be found here.