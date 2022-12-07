New Marvel Legends X-Men Figure Pre-Orders: The Blob, Rogue, and 3-Packs
Hasbro is winding down 2022 with a new wave of comic book-inspired X-Men figures in their Marvel Legends lineup. The wave includes includes The Blob, Rogue (exclusive) and two 3-packs (Storm, Forge and Jubilee; Banshee, Gambit and Psylocke). Pre-orders will go live tomorrow, December 8th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and all of the details you need can be found below. Links will be updated after launch as needed.
- Marvel Legends The Blob ($55.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth after launch: 6-inch scale figure includes alternate head and hands accessories. Inspired by Uncanny X-Men comics.
- Marvel Legends Rogue ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon after launch (Exclusive): 6-inch scale figure includes alternate hands accessories. Inspired by Uncanny X-Men comics.
Storm, Forge and Jubilee 3-Pack ($77.99) – Pre-order on Amazon after launch / Entertainment Earth: 6-inch scale figures include 13 accessories such as a blaster rifle for Marvel's Forge, weather-controlling effects for Storm, sunglasses for Jubilee, and more. Inspired by the characters' appearance in Uncanny X-Men #275.
Banshee, Gambit and Psylocke 3-Pack ($77.99) – Pre-order on Amazon after launch / Entertainment Earth: 6-inch scale figures include 13 accessories such as an alternate head for Marvel's Banshee (sonic scream face), Gambit's bo staff and alternate hands with kinetically-charged playing cards, Psylocke's psionic swords, and more. Inspired by the characters' appearance in Uncanny X-Men #275.
On a related note, Hasbro recently opened up pre-orders for a X-Men 60th anniversary Marvel Legends 5-pack with some very obscure villains. The figures in the box set include Random, Stryfe, Vertigo, Reaver Pretty Boy and Zero. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) and here on Amazon for $124.99 with a release date set for April / June 2023. Details about each of the figures and characters in the set can be found here.