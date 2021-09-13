New Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Synopsis Released

Marvel Studios and Disney+ released an official synopsis for Hawkeye today, a little over two months before the series is set to debut and just as the show’s first official trailer (seen above) dropped. The series, which sees Jeremy Renner reprise his role as Clint Barton from the Avengers movies, centers on the relationship between Barton and a young archer, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who wants to be a superhero just like him. The trailer paints a relatively lighthearted picture, given the high stakes and traumatic events of most Marvel properties since Avengers: Infinity War, and it seems to mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first return to Christmas fare since Iron Man 3.

Of course, Iron Man 3 hardly counts; its holiday trappings are a calling card of filmmaker Shane Black, but the movie itself has little to do with Christmas. In the trailer, it seems as though getting some post-blip family time in is a pretty important part of Clint’s journey, and getting back to his family by Christmas will be a Planes, Trains, and Automobiles-level priority.

If there are bigger villains than the Tracksuit Mafia — characters who appeared in Matt Fraction and David Aja’s version of the Hawkeye comics and who are just Eastern European gangsters who wear tracksuits and say “bro” way too much — it isn’t clear from this trailer, although it seems likely that there’s some larger force behind what looks like a small army of Ronin imitators, set on smearing Hawkeye’s not-especially-good name.

You can see the official synopsis below.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.



Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, “Hawkeye” also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, “Hawkeye” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.