New Marvel’s Eternals Images Released

With the release of a new issue of Total Film, and Marvel’s Eternals taking the cover, the studio and the magazine have come together to release a new set of promotional photos from the film, which is coming to theaters in November from director Chloe Zhao. The film, which just got a vote of confidence from Disney, who promised a 45-day window of exclusivity for theatrical exhibitors, will be steeped in the mythology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film’s heroes are immortal, godlike beings who have been living secretly on Earth for thousands of years and have ties to Thanos, the villain behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel is pretty well-positioned; not only did Shang-Chi do well, but Eternals was recently cited as the most-anticipated movie of the fall in a poll of moviegoers. It had to beat out No Time to Die, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage to top the list.

Producer Nate Moore recently confirmed that Eternals takes place “right around the same time as Spider-Man: Far From Home, with the world recovering from the attack of Thanos and the return of half the population.” The film is a result of a long dance between Marvel and Zhao, who have been talking about working together since before Black Widow went into production.

You can check out the photos below.

Per the official synopsis, The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants

Zhao, hot off winning a Best Director Oscar for Nomadland, serves as both director and screenwriter on Eternals, along with Patrick Burleigh from a story by Ryan and Kaz Firpo, who were developing the movie for Marvel before Zhao took over.

The Eternals cast includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Kit Harington also stars as Dane Whitman, a.k.a. the Marvel Comics hero Black Knight.

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

