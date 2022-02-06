New Moon Knight Details Reveal Oscar Isaac’s Super Powers

The release of Moon Knight is just over a month away, and new details about the Oscar Isaac show continue to surface online. A new report shared on the website for Disney Latino details the powers fans can expect to see from one Steven Grant, the primary identity used by Oscar Isaac’s character in the show. The report (translated by Cosmic Circus), says Grant displays an “Olympic-level of athletism, and is also “capable of performing complex acrobatics” while being “a talented combat strategist” and know a great deal about “a variety of weapons.”

“Grant suffers from dissociative identity disorder, a psychological pathology he discovers after having flashes from another life. From there, the mercenary Marc Spector, a parallel identity in him, begins to manifest,” the site details.

It then brings the ancient Egyptian god Khonshu into the mix, adding the god “negotiates with Marc to become the bearer of his powers on Earth. Spector, who in those circumstances was already a former military officer, former CIA agent, and still worked as a mercenary, is abandoned by his companions during a mission and the Egyptian deity appears there to save his life.”

As Isaac himself point out earlier this year, the show was able to make some “very weird decisions” due to the lack of source material the character has, as compared to characters like Spider-Man or the Avengers.

“There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend,” Isaac told Jared Leto during a video for Variety’s Actors on Actors. “So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards – it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially,” Isaac explained.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

