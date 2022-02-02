Oscar Isaac Says Moon Knight Allowed for Very Weird Decisions

There’s plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe content to look forward to this year, and it’s all starting with Moon Knight on Disney+. The upcoming series will feature Star Wars and Dune star Oscar Isacc in his MCU debut, playing Moon Knight/Marc Spector. The trailer has its world premiere in January, and it even set YouTube records for Marvel. Fans are clearly eager to see the series, which Isaac recently teased is going to get “weird.” While taking part in Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” alongside Morbius star Jared Leto, Isaac spoke about preparing for the role.

“I’d never heard of ‘Moon Knight’ before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of ‘Morbius,’ but I’d never heard of ‘Moon Knight.’ I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards – it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially,” Isaac explained.

In addition to Isaac, Moon Knight will also feature Ethan Hawke. Variety caught up with Hawke in November and asked about his ability to keep the Marvel secrets, and the actor admitted that he talks about a lot of it with his son and no one else.

“It’s not in my personality to just not rifle all kind of information out. It’s so difficult for me,” Hawke explained. “My son has to know everything. He’s 19, he was the perfect age for the Marvel universe. You know, he came of age as that whole explosion has happened. So whenever I needed to know the backstory behind this god or this character, he’s like, ‘Ah, Dad! Let me correct you on that.’ So he was my go-to resource.”

Moon Knight will arrive on Disney+ on March 30th.

