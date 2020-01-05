The New Mutants Confirmed to Have PG-13 Rating

The New Mutants is only a few months away and fans are anxious to see this movie is about to bring to the table. Bill Sienkiewicz confirmed that the film would have a PG-13 rating on Twitter. In his words, “Scary film at PG-13. The atmosphere, mystery, & tone of Josh’s direction makes it work. The cast is stellar, not horror tropes who split from the group 1 by 1 like idiots only to get offed. They’re a team united; forged by the horror, and that’s new take. Bravo Josh & Co.” It sounds like fans are in for quite the ride with New Mutants after all the handwringing on display about the project and how it has progressed over all this time.

Earlier this week Josh Boone told a fan on Instagram that a new trailer for the film was on the way. When asked about the version heading to theaters would be the original version. He told that fan, “I wouldn’t be promoting it here if it wasn’t.“

Back in April of 2018, the film was supposed to greet audiences, but various factors led to multiple delays. This wasn’t the only X-Men film to experience some delays s X-Men: Dark Phoenix felt the pressure from all the competing forces and made it out to theaters. There were numerous reshoots despite the delays and turmoil over the Disney acquisition. Sienkiewicz previously teased how excited he was for fans to see the new trailer.

“I don’t know if I’m even allowed to mention any of this, but I will say that The New Mutants film if you’ve heard anything about it the last couple years… two days ago, I heard from Josh Boone, the director,” Sienkiewicz told Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin on Fatman Beyond. “And he sent me a new trailer. They’ve been working on it, and it is phenomenal. I got chills. It looks like, because of the whole Disney-Fox merger, takeover, whatever … it’s got the blessings of Marvel. And it feels more Marvel in terms of what they’re doing, but also the horror elements of the film are in place. It’s really, absolutely stellar, just what I’ve seen. I think it’s coming out — they haven’t mentioned the exact release date, but I’m very excited about it.”

The New Mutants hits theaters on April 3rd.