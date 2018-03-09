‘New Mutants’ Star “Disappointed” By Film’s Delay

Major studio films don’t often have their release dates changed after a trailer has debuted, yet Fox’s The New Mutants not only had its release date pushed back, but had it pushed back by almost a full year. One of the film’s stars, Anya Taylor-Joy, recently detailed her disappointment of the film’s lengthy delay.

“Well, the only thing that I could say, without being in trouble, is that it being delayed is disappointing, frustrating in fact, because we were all very excited for it to be released on April 13th, and I don’t mean just disappointing for me, but I’m sure there are a lot of other fans that were looking forward to seeing it,” the actress shared with The Playlist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film was slated to be more of a horror film within the world of the X-Men, making its Friday, April 13th release date a delight to horror fans.

The actress might be disappointed, but is confident that the film will be all the better for it and prove to be worth the wait.

“I do think that there is a great responsibility to make sure the movie is done right and that we deliver the fans something that they can all feel happy about and excited about,” Taylor-Joy confessed. “So, I don’t think it being delayed is a bad thing because it’s definitely more important to make sure that we get it right than rushing to make a date. So, hopefully, all of these reshoots and adding of the new character that will give the fans an altogether satisfactory, wonderful product.”

Taylor’s comments confirm the rumor that the reshoots will add an entirely new character into the narrative, marking an ambitious feat for a film that was seemingly completed.

Another rumor is that, while the film was shot with a horror film frame of mind, test screenings didn’t go as well as expected, with the studio wanting to lean more into the horror elements. With the successes of last year’s IT and Get Out, embracing the terror of the narrative could prove to be the best move, pushing the film into realms not as often explored in the comic book genre.

The New Mutants will land in theaters on February 22, 2019.

Do you think The New Mutants will be worth the wait? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T The Playlist]

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!