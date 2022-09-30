New Photos Show Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker Stars Attending James Gunn and Jennifer Holland's Wedding

Earlier today, director James Gunn revealed some lovely photos from his wedding to Jennifer Holland. The couple has been together since 2015 and most recently worked together on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, which feature Holland as Emilia Harcourt. Gunn has been sharing photos from the big event all day, and his latest tweet showcases stars from Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker.

"And of course, being joined at our wedding by our #GotG, #TheSuicideSquad & #Peacemaker families made things all that much sweeter. @Dastmalchian, @NathanFillion, @RookerOnline, @MelchiorDaniela, @itsnhutle, @robertpatrickT2, @freddiestroma, @waynedalglish, @JohannaEBraddy," Gunn captioned the post. He also tagged Sean Gunn, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Steve Agee, Flula Borg, Gregg Henry, and John Cena. You can check out the photos below:

As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the main cast is set to return alongside Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

As for Peacemaker, the show has been renewed for a second season and was a big hit among critics and fans alike. Currently, the series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which makes it the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an "action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists." Most of the first season's cast members are expected to return.

Gunn will return with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special this year and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 next year. Holland will be seen next in Peacemaker's second season, which films next year. Congratulations, James and Jennifer!