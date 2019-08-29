New Report Claims Tom Holland Filmed a Cameo for Venom

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ rift was the talk of the entire Internet before D23 Expo. Now that talks have cooled, Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man could be making a visit to Tom Hardy‘s Venom. The disagreements between the two companies have put Spider-Man’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in jeopardy. Now, without Marvel’s co-sign, Sony can act on plans to have the Wall-Crawler meet Venom.

On a recent Collider podcast, the panel discusses a Tom Holland cameo that was reportedly shot for Venom. It is believed that Disney didn’t want the two film series to intersect and punted on the idea before it could make it to the final cut. Just days ago, Holland hinted that the next Spider-Man movie would be even more radical than Spider-Man: Far From Home, and this would fit the bill nicely.

This isn’t the first time that there have been rumors that Sony wished Venom could be a part of the MCU. Sony seems intent on Holland and Hardy sharing the screen in some capacity, and this gives them the perfect opportunity to pursue whatever plan they have to proceed. Venom did earn quite a bit of money at the box-office last year, and Far From Home was a huge success this summer.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home are pretty special to Holland, and he says the third film mirrors his personal journey as Spider-Man even further. He talked about the similarities to his life at an appearance at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia. Taking questions and speaking in front of fans must be difficult with all of these negotiations swirling in the background.

“The films have kind of like mirrored my life in a really, really weird and deep way,” Holland said at Keystone Comic Con, “The first film was about me wanting to step up and become an Avenger, and then that happened, it came out, and my life changed. My life totally changed.”

He continued, “You know, being famous and growing up in the spotlight is kind of tough, and comes with its own set of challenges,” Holland continued. “So the second film, ‘I don’t know if this is who I want to be,’ and then by the end, I was like, ‘I’ve found where I belong,’ which is here with all you guys.”

“It’s interesting, in the third film… I don’t want to talk too much about what it will be about,” Holland concluded. “There’s another deep connection to the next one for me which will be really cool to bring to life.”

No one knows what the future holds for Spider-Man, but whatever happens, it might just involve a whole new chapter that could have him crossing paths with some symbiotes.

