New Spider-Man: Far From Home Clip Shows Peter Bonding With Mysterio

Spider-Man: Far From Home is only a couple of weeks away from hitting theaters, and the folks involved with the film have been dropping exciting glimpses into the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest person to share new footage is Jake Gyllenhaal, who will be making his MCU debut as Mysterio. The actor took to Instagram today to share a clip of Mysterio bonding with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who didn’t expect to be doing hero work while on vacation.

“You guys do have sarcasm on this earth, right?,” Gyllenhaal writes. (He also says it in the clip!)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, some excited to see new footage and others worried that Marvel Studios is revealing too much ahead of the film’s release.

“Already bawling my eyes out and the movie isn’t even out yet save my soul,” @tomhollandtbh replied.

“ALL THESE TRAILERS OMG THE WHOLE MOVIE IS GONNA BE SPOILED,” @threatleveldundies wrote.

Others were impressed with Gyllenhaal’s look in the clip.

“Wow, you guys made the fishbowl not look ridiculous,” @exploadin_apple_studios added.

Some fans are just worried that Mysterio is going to betray Peter.

“Gonna be a RIP when Mysterio turns on Spidey,” @vinny.llamatea replied.

While Mysterio is typically a villain in the Marvel Comics, Spider-Man: Far From Home is having him serve as an ally of both Peter and SHIELD. There’s always a chance he could turn on his new friends, but the folks involved are currently sticking to the story that he’s a good guy.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” director Jon Watts said in a recent interview.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd.